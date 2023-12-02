Highlights Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday will be relegated from the Championship this season.

Despite the team's recent improvement under Danny Rohl, it won't be enough to keep them in the second tier.

Palmer believes Rohl is the right man for the job long-term and can lead the club back to the Championship next season if backed in the transfer market.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday will be relegated from the Championship this season, but has urged the club chiefs to back Danny Rohl, who he feels is the right man for the job long-term.

Wednesday were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

The Owls have spent much of the season in the relegation zone, but they picked up an excellent point in the 1-1 draw with leaders Leicester City at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

Abdul Fatawu gave the Foxes the lead in the 23rd minute, but Wednesday grew into the game, with substitute Ashley Fletcher missing a golden chance to equalise in the second half when he fired straight at Mads Hermansen.

It had looked as though Leicester would hold on for the victory, but Jeff Hendrick's stoppage time strike secured a deserved point for the Owls, ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

Wednesday remain bottom of the table, and after Huddersfield Town's win at Sunderland, they are now 12 points from safety ahead of Saturday's game at home to Blackburn Rovers.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that while there have been signs of improvement under Rohl so far, it will not be enough to keep Wednesday in the Championship, but believes the German could lead the club back to the second tier next season if he is backed in the transfer market.

"Although Leicester City will feel aggrieved that they didn't go on to win the game against Sheffield Wednesday, it was a very good point for Danny Rohl and his Sheffield Wednesday team," Palmer said.

"It shows the improvement, it shows he's a good coach and it shows that they are moving in the right direction.

"We'll have to wait and see whether the chairman backs him in the January transfer window if they are not too far adrift.

"I think a point a game from now until the end of the season would still not be good enough for them to stay up.

"He is the right appointment. If he's given the money then hopefully he can mould a team and get the team right, so that when they get relegated this season, they can make an immediate charge to come back to the Championship the following season."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that it will be tough for the Owls to stay in the Championship this season.

Performances have significantly improved under Rohl, and Wednesday created numerous chances against Leicester in midweek, but they do not have enough quality in the final third.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri must back Rohl in the January transfer window, but they could be too far adrift by then for any new signings to make an impact.

As Palmer says, Rohl is the right appointment and there have been positive signs in recent weeks, but the Owls remain in an incredibly precarious position at the bottom of the table.