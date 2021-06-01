‘The reward outweighs the risk’ – Bristol City eye transfer move for 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to Teamtalk, several Championship sides are taking a look at Charlton Athletic forward Chuks Aneke this summer.

The attacker is out of contract at The Valley and, though Charlton have offered him new terms, it remains to be seen just where he feels his future may lie.

Certainly, it seems as though he has no shortage of options on the table and Bristol City are apparently one of the clubs keen.

Would he be a good signing for the Robins, then? Some of our writers discuss…

Alfie Burns

There’s obviously the need for Bristol City to really shake up their squad this summer, players have departed and others are going to need to be signed to replace them.

Given Famara Diedhiou’s exit, there’s a vacancy to fill when it comes to a more physical striker, which is where someone like Aneke comes into the fold.

The Charlton man has proved to be a nuisance in the third tier over the last 12 months and has scored a decent number of goals to match.

The reservations I have is whether Aneke can cut it in the Championship, particularly if he’s brought in to be the leading man in a revamped Bristol City squad.

It’s a risk, but sometimes these risks pay off. You feel Pearson can’t afford to take too many of them, though.

Toby Wilding

This does have the potential to be a good signing for Bristol City in my opinion, although there may be some risk that comes with it.

In the wake of the departure of Famara Diedhiou, you do feel as though the Robins are going to need to add some extra goalscoring firepower to their ranks during the summer transfer window.

Aneke demonstrated last season for Charlton that he is capable of filling that role – either while starting or from the bench – and the fact that he could be available on a free transfer with his contract expiring could help the club in terms of getting this deal done as well.

However, given Aneke’s record was nowhere near as prolific in the Championship with Charlton during the 2019/20 campaign, there may be no guarantee that he will be able to get the goals Bristol City need this season, meaning they may need to look at other options as well this summer, to ensure they do not leave themselves short in the final third.

Phil Spencer

Bristol City are looking for a striker this summer and Chuks Aneke would certainly fit the bill.

With Famara Diedhiou moving on a replacement will be needed, but after losing him for nothing it means that funds will be limited to sign a replacement.

The Charlton man is out of contract and after scoring 16 goals this term, it’s easy to see why they might be keen.

Aneke has a sketchy injury record, but in my opinion the reward outweighs the risk for this one and so it’d be a great move to complete if they can beat the competition to his signature.