EFL Pundit Clinton Morrison has revealed that he believes that Ipswich Town will go on to clinch a top-two finish if they continue to deliver the goods in a defensive sense in League One.

Under the guidance of head coach Kieran McKenna, the Blues have managed to prevent their opponents from scoring in each of their last eight league games.

Ipswich have emerged victorious in all but one of these fixtures and kept their latest clean-sheet in last weekend's showdown with Derby County.

Conor Chaplin opened the scoring for the Blues at Pride Park in the first-half of this fixture as he slotted an effort past Derby County goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith after being teed up by Wes Burns.

Following the break, Ipswich ended Derby's hopes of finding a way back into the match when George Hirst doubled their advantage in the 76th minute.

As a result of this victory, Ipswich closed the gap between them and the automatic promotion places to two points.

The Blues will be looking to secure yet another victory on Friday when they host Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road.

What has Clinton Morrison had to say about Ipswich's automatic promotion hopes?

After Ipswich's latest triumph, Morrison offered an honest verdict on the club's promotion credentials.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the English Football League Highlights show on ITV, Morrison said: "Eight straight clean-sheets in a row, it's ridiculous!

"So, defensively they have been good.

"When defensively you're good and you're scoring goals and winning football matches, the recipe tells me you're going to finish in the top two."

Will Ipswich go on to achieve a top-two finish in League One?

Morrison makes a valid point regarding Ipswich's defensive prowess as their performances at this end of the pitch have played a major role in their recent success.

The Blues' fate is now in their own hands as they know that by winning all of their remaining fixtures, they are guaranteed to finish in the top-two.

Ipswich will have to overcome two tough tests between now and the end of the season in order to secure automatic promotion alongside Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley.

The Blues head to the Weston Homes Stadium to face play-off chasing Peterborough United on April 22nd before making the trip to Oakwell to take on a Reds outfit who are also eyeing a return to the Championship this year.

By successfully navigating their way through the upcoming games, Ipswich could potentially achieve their target for the 2022/23 campaign with McKenna at the helm.