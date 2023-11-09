Highlights Ipswich fans are closely following the performances of Leeds and Southampton due to their strong start to the season, making back-to-back promotions a realistic possibility.

Although Ipswich haven't been playing their best, they are still in a commanding position, which should please the fans.

The team's resilience and organization have helped them remain unbeaten in the majority of their games so far, and this will serve them well in the tough moments over the coming months.

Even after just 15 games this season, you can be sure that Ipswich Town fans are checking the results of Leeds United and Southampton, in particular, on a weekly basis.

The blistering start to the campaign for the Tractor Boys means that back-to-back promotions now feels like a realistic possibility.

Before a ball was kicked in August, most supporters would have been delighted to see Kieran McKenna’s squad push for a top six finish. Now though, they want more.

As a result, it can be easy to get carried away.

Ipswich grinding out results

Therefore, a 2-2 draw against Rotherham, a side struggling in the relegation zone, could cause some panic to set in.

There’s no denying that Ipswich weren’t at their best against the Millers, and, in truth, they weren’t great against Birmingham, where they battled back to pick up a point after a poor first half.

Even at home to Plymouth prior to that, a debatable refereeing decision in their favour helped them get the win.

So, when you analyse Ipswich, it would be totally fair to say they aren’t at their free-flowing best.

However, in a way, the fact they are still in a commanding position, should please the fans even more.

It’s virtually impossible to play well for 46 games in this league. The competition is fierce, the schedule is relentless, and you’re tested both physically and tactically every time you play.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

That means you need to grind out results, with spirit and togetherness required to help get you through the tough moments.

And, that’s exactly what Ipswich are doing right now.

A promising sign for promotion?

The manner of the draw at Rotherham was tough to take, but it’s another unbeaten game. It means McKenna’s men have lost just one of their 15 games so far, which is a fine achievement.

That proves there is resilience and organisation within the group, which will serve them well over the coming months.

It can be worrying for fans when they see Leeds and Southampton. There’s no doubt they’re quality teams that have depth and ridiculous individual ability.

Yet, they have both shown vulnerability as well.

Saints are in the habit of scoring late on regularly, which may not last, whilst Leeds don’t always convince themselves, evident by the loss at Stoke.

Having come through at Manchester United, McKenna will remain level-headed, and he will be delighted at how his side have handled the step-up to the Championship.

More twists and turns are guaranteed over the coming months, and his composure and clarity on the touchline will be key in big moments.

When you’re going for promotion, drawing games can feel like defeats, and there’s no denying it’s been a good week for Leeds and Southampton.

Ultimately though, even when they’re not at their best, Ipswich are putting points on the board, as they’re managing to avoid defeat.

With the Championship a slog and a grind, having the ability to avoid defeat is one that can serve you very well, and these recent points could look a lot more impressive when everything is decided come May.