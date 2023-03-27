There is a strong possibility that Luton Town will improve their place in the English football pyramid for a seventh successive season as they continue to chase down promotion to the Premier League.

The Hatters, who managed a sixth-placed finish last time out, were knocked out by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals of the play-offs, in what were two tight contests between the pair.

Now, the Hatters sit fourth in the Championship standings, six points below Sheffield United in second and seven points above Norwich City in seventh, with automatic promotion still within reach.

There are still eight games left to play and the Hatters start up the campaign once again with a home game against Watford, which at this stage, is much more than just a game against rivals.

Luton also have difficult games against Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Middlesbrough to come, however, there will be lots of confidence in the camp.

Not only have the Hatters been hard to beat this season, with only Burnley (2) losing more than Edwards' side (8), but Luton have been at their very best against some of the top teams this season.

Earlier on in the season, the Hatters secured an away point at Burnley, deservingly walking away with a point, whilst they were the better team in the reverse fixture as the Clarets managed to take all three points.

Picking up four points against Sheffield United this season, which included a totally dominant performance at Bramall Lane, will keep confidence levels high.

The Hatters also put in very strong performances in wins against Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, whilst Edwards would have taken lots of positives from the 2-2 draw against Millwall earlier in the month.

Bar the Burnley defeat, the only other loss they have suffered against teams in the top third of the table was at Middlesbrough in December, which was Edwards' first game in charge of the Bedfordshire club.

When you combine the experience that a lots of the players would have gained during last season's play-off disappointment, with their ability to go up a gear from a performance perspective against the division's best, that will bode well for the Hatters during what remains of this season.

Not only do they have big matches against tough opposition coming up over the next few weeks, but they could also have a play-off campaign to endure, where expectation levels will rise.