The reason why Brentford’s BMW has been so prolific this season: Comment

In Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, Brentford have a front-three to envy.

Amalgamated for little under £9 million, Brentford now look at a front-three that could be worth in excess of £50 million. No attack in the Football League is as revered or feared as Brentford’s, but what makes them so good?

Benrahma as every knows is a trickster. He’s a flair player who excites and dazzles but most importantly, he’s effective. He scores goals, creates them and can link up play better than any no.10 in the league.

Although his season started slowly – much like Brentford’s season – he quickly burst into life and now looks to be on the verge of a Premier League move. Both Arsenal and Leicester City have shown an interest in him this campaign, and so too have Newcastle United.

With the Algerian on the left, Frank has given the right-wing position to summer signing Bryan Mbeumo. Last summer’s haul was impressive as any team’s in England – Brentford spent nearly £30 million on putting together a promotion-chasing side and whilst almost all of them have been influential, Mbeumo has stood out.

The Frenchman’s scored 14 Championship goals so far, in what his his maiden season in English football, and only his third in first-team football.

With the way he plays and the kinds of goals he scores, it’s easy to forget he’s only 20-years-old. He’s an old school striker brought up on the likes of Thierry Henry an David Trezeguet – his diagonal runs in behind the defence and his cool, almost cocky nature in-front of goal emulates that of his nation’s predecessors.

Then we have Watkins. The golden boy of Frank’s Brentford side, with 22 goals in the Championship season far. Now in his third season with the club he’s donned a new no.9 role this time round, and to great effect.

He netted ten league goals in both his first two seasons in Brentford – where he played predominantly as a winger – and when Frank outlined his plans to make Watkins an out-and-out forward, many expected the 24-year-old to struggle.

But he’s looked as natural as any no.9 this season. He’s only one goal behind the league’s top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who’s widely regarded as a world class finisher, and has only got better as the season’s progressed.

So with Benrahma, Mbeumo and Watkins, Brentford have a little bit of everything in their attack. They’ve got the showman, the creator, and they’ve got the energy of Mbeumo, topped with the sheer prolific force that Watkins has proved to be.

It’s hard to find a front-three in football that’s as complete as Brentford’s. Even as a team, Frank has put together a starting XI that has everything needed to succeed in football, and it’s a team full of unsung heroes right across the pitch.

The likes of David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Ethan Pinnock, Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen amongst many others – they all work together in harmony to make for arguably the league’s most complete side.

Frank though is the unsung hero of them all, and if any one person or factor is to be accredited with the BMW’s manufacturing, it’s him.