‘The reason we’re winning the league’ – Many West Brom fans react to 26-year-old’s display v Sheffield United

West Brom rose to the top of the Championship table last night with an emphatic 4-0 victory against fellow relegated side Sheffield United.

The Baggies drew on the opening day of the season away to Bournemouth, before Saturday’s 3-2 triumph over Luton Town.

Wednesday night further emphasised the contrasting starts that the two clubs have had since their relegations last season.

The Blades are now just with one point from their opening three games, conceding five in the process. Adding to that, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are yet to score a Championship goal this time around.

West Brom’s front exciting front three thoroughly enjoyed another Championship contest yesterday evening, with their movement and subsequent ability on the ball proving to be too much to handle for The Blades’ defence.

West Brom’s opener was almost exactly like the first goal they scored against Luton on Saturday, but this time it was Jack Robinson who nodded past his goalkeeper. Dara O’Shea found a second, before Alex Mowatt added a third, just after half time.

Callum Robinson then made it four in the 59th minute, tapping in from close range. It was the forward’s third goal in three matches, as he continues to extremely impress early on this campaign.

Robinson’s pace and direct running, coupled with his ability to find the back of the net, have been present from the very start of this season, and if The Baggies can continue in this way, then the 26-year-old could enjoy a very successful season, in terms of goal contributions.

Here, we take a look at how West Brom fans have reacted to yet another strong and goalscoring performance from Callum Robinson…

This guy is my favourite 🙌🏼 https://t.co/MmGttnuS7x — Michael Davis (@MDavis1414) August 18, 2021

Every week I say I can't love him more then I'm proven wrong haha https://t.co/jAEaO6dKpL — FGVWBA1878 (@fgvwba1878) August 18, 2021

I love this man so much. What a player — John (@johnwba01) August 18, 2021

The reason we’re winning the league — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Dallimore (@Bendall04385155) August 19, 2021

20+ goals this season for CR7.

I can feel it. — chris parkes (@parksey1972) August 19, 2021

Got the 1 assist too, who needs Pereira when you've got CR7 🔥 — Joshwba (@Josh50814163) August 19, 2021

Matheus Periera who? — nosorrymate (@nosorrymate) August 19, 2021