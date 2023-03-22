Darren Moore has revealed he congratulated every single member of the Sheffield Wednesday squad after last night's 4-2 defeat to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Oakwell, which has caught the attention of Owls fans.

The Tykes ended Wednesday's record 23-game League One unbeaten run thanks to late goals from Max Watters and Liam Kitching.

Moore's side found themselves 2-0 down inside 15 minutes but battled back level thanks to a brace from Lee Gregory, only for Barnsley to win the game late on.

The defeat ends the Owls' long league unbeaten run and sees them knocked off the top of the table by Plymouth Argyle but the Wednesday boss was keen to look at the positives after the game.

Speaking to The Star, he revealed what he'd told his squad in the dressing room and backed them to bounce back.

He said: "I said it to them: 'Lads I'm super proud of you.' I got them to all look at me and focus on me. I'm super proud of them. I went round to every single one of them in the room and my staff and sort of congratulated them on the run of the games because the run of games that we've been on takes focus, takes mentality, takes commitment, takes drive, takes togetherness and a oneness really. We've seen that.

"What we have to do is bottle that and move on to the weekend. There is so much football still to be played and there is still a quick turnaround of games, which is what we've got to be ready and focussed for. I'm proud of them because they're a good group, they're an honest group.

"We'll get back and we'll recover them first in the next day or two and then look towards the weekend."

Moore's comments have caught the attention of Wednesday fans, who have heaped praise on their manager as a result...