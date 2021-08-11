Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘The real deal’, ‘Baller’ – Many Derby County fans are loving player’s recent showing v Salford City

Derby County progressed to the Second Round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening, as they beat League Two outfit Salford City on penalties at Pride Park. 

Wayne Rooney made a number of changes to his starting XI from their opening day draw with Huddersfield Town, with younger players given an opportunity to impress.

They didn’t get off to the ideal start on the night, as Jordan Turnbull and Josh Morris’ goals in the first-half saw Rooney’s side with a tough task to work their way back into the game.

Isaac Hutchinson pulled a goal back for the Rams shortly before half-time, before Festy Ebosele won the home side a penalty, which Colin Kazim-Richards converted.

Morris put Salford City back in front just three minutes later though, with a penalty of his own, before Ravel Morrison marked his competitive debut for Derby with a goal eight minutes from the final whistle.

That sent the game to penalties, and Luke Burgess’ effort was saved by Ryan Allsop, which sent the Rams into the next stage of the competition.

Ebosele’s performance in particular caught the eye of plenty of Derby County supporters on social media, with some calling for him to be involved on a more regular basis moving forwards.

