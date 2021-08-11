‘The real deal’, ‘Baller’ – Many Derby County fans are loving player’s recent showing v Salford City

Derby County progressed to the Second Round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening, as they beat League Two outfit Salford City on penalties at Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney made a number of changes to his starting XI from their opening day draw with Huddersfield Town, with younger players given an opportunity to impress.

They didn’t get off to the ideal start on the night, as Jordan Turnbull and Josh Morris’ goals in the first-half saw Rooney’s side with a tough task to work their way back into the game.

Isaac Hutchinson pulled a goal back for the Rams shortly before half-time, before Festy Ebosele won the home side a penalty, which Colin Kazim-Richards converted.

Morris put Salford City back in front just three minutes later though, with a penalty of his own, before Ravel Morrison marked his competitive debut for Derby with a goal eight minutes from the final whistle.

That sent the game to penalties, and Luke Burgess’ effort was saved by Ryan Allsop, which sent the Rams into the next stage of the competition.

Ebosele’s performance in particular caught the eye of plenty of Derby County supporters on social media, with some calling for him to be involved on a more regular basis moving forwards.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

He should be playing every week he will only get better with match experience under his belt and how we need players like this with desire, passion and belief — Andy Davies (@andydaviesk) August 10, 2021

Play this lad as a Ted McMinn and tear up the championship. This lad is the real deal. — Karl Smith🇬🇧 🐏🐏🐏 (@KarlSmi78761093) August 10, 2021

Give him the key to the city already — Dale Village (@dalevillage18) August 10, 2021

He’s terrific — Mike Cattermole (@Catters61) August 10, 2021

Baller! — Ashley Stone (@ashleystonefp) August 10, 2021

I just feel sorry for fans of all other 91 professional clubs in English football that don’t get to watch Festy Ebosele week in week out. #dcfc — Jshm (@jshmtn) August 10, 2021

Ebosele fantastic tonight, thought Louie Watson improved as the game went on, young lads in general had a really good night #dcfc — DcfcPete (@dcfcpete82) August 10, 2021

Festy Ebosele is going to be a MONSTER this szn!! 💪🏽🙌🏽💥 #dcfc — Jae (@soundmastersUK) August 10, 2021

Ebosele an absolute gem tonight, very impressive #DCFC — – (@Bollo__) August 10, 2021

Good game, and brilliant to see the young lads be so positive. Ebosele and Watson are going to become special players #DCFC — Bᴇɴ (@BenjaminJJ03) August 10, 2021