Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘The real CR7’, ‘Silencing the haters’ – These West Brom fans heap praise on forward after international performance

Published

8 mins ago

on

Callum Robinson’s fine form continued over the international break as he scored a hat-trick as Ireland thrashed Qatar 4-0.

The Albion forward has helped Valerien Ismael’s men to second place in the Championship at this early stage, contributing three goals and three assists in ten games.

And, Robinson has carried that into the games with his country. After scoring two in the World Cup Qualifying win over Azerbaijan on Saturday, he followed it up with a hat-trick against Qatar in Dublin.

Whilst this was only a friendly, the 26-year-old has emerged as a leading player for Stephen Kenny’s side over the past week and he has shown his class for an Ireland side that have struggled for goals in the past.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10

The club were founded in 1878. True or false?

As you would expect, Albion supporters were delighted for their player, and they hope he carries this into the game against Birmingham City on Friday night.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The real CR7’, ‘Silencing the haters’ – These West Brom fans heap praise on forward after international performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: