Highlights Despite his talent, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has struggled to secure regular starts for Reading FC in recent weeks at League One level.

Ehibhatiomhan has shown promise and has scored eight goals in 24 appearances this season, making him the club's second-highest goalscorer.

With Reading's financial problems and the absence of starting striker Dom Ballard, selling Ehibhatiomhan would be unwise, as he has potential and could contribute to the team's goal of avoiding relegation.

Reading striker Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has found starts hard to come by in recent weeks, despite his obvious talent at League One level.

The striker started the season brightly and was a regular starter but seems to have fallen out of favour under Rubeń Sellés in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old came through Reading's academy system, playing for the club's under 18's side during the 2020/21 season, where he managed double figures, scoring ten goals in 17 games.

This was enough to earn the chance to train with the Royals first-team during pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, and he made his first-team debut shortly after, starting for the club in a Carabao Cup tie with Swansea in August 2021 at just 18-years-old.

However, that was to be Ehibhatiomhan's only first-team appearance that season, with the rest of his football coming for the club's U21 side, where he was prolific, scoring eight times in 15 appearances for the young Royals.

It was to be almost a full calendar year before Ehibhatiomhan made another appearance for the first-team, coming yet again in the Carabao Cup, this time against Stevenage. It was here he scored his first goal for the club, albeit in a 2-1 defeat.

He'd also make his Championship bow during the 2022/23 season, making eight appearances in total, seven of those from the bench.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan's 2023/24 season

With the club being relegated during the 2022/23 season and Rubeń Sellés taking over, it's provided Ehibhatiomhan with the chance of more league minutes.

The striker started well, starting the club's first five league games and a Carabao Cup tie away to Millwall where he scored twice in a resounding 4-0 win.

He also scored twice against Stevenage to secure a 2-0 win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as the Royals made a decent start to the season.

However, he's struggled for game time in recent weeks, and hasn't started a league game since the club's 4-0 defeat to Leyton Orient on October 21st.

He's started two games in other competitions since then, scoring twice in a 5-2 win over Arsenal U21's in the EFL Trophy before firing a blank against Eastleigh in an FA Cup defeat.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan's record at Reading FC - Transfermarkt (20/12/2023) Season P G A 2021/22 1 0 0 2022/23 9 2 0 2023/24 24 8 1

Since the 21st October, Ehibhatiomhan has played just 59 minutes of league football, a concerning stat for the 20-year-old.

He's scored eight goals this season in 24 appearances across all competitions, a decent return which makes him the club's second-highest goalscorer behind Harvey Knibbs.

Given his obvious talent and Reading's position in the table, Ehibhatiomhan can rightly feel aggrieved at his recent lack of starts.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan's future at Reading

As a 20-year-old who's performed reasonably well in difficult circumstances at Reading, there's bound to be interest in the striker if he wants to leave the club.

Given Reading's well-documented financial problems under owner Dai Youngge, perhaps the club would be open to cashing in on him in January given his absence from the starting team recently.

Sam Smith has been the Royals starting striker in recent weeks and is very unlikely to be ousted after scoring four league goals since the start of November.

However, Ehibhatiomhan has a potential saving grace. 18-year-old striker Dom Ballard was ruled out with a season-long injury, so opportunities may now come in the coming weeks with a hectic schedule throughout the festive period.

Given the fact the striker has come through the ranks in Berkshire and has performed well for the first-team when given the opportunity, it seems silly to sell him.

Players like Ehibhatiomhan will be crucial as the Royals look to avoid the drop to League Two.