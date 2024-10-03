Reading's ownership situation means the Berkshire side may not be able to make any additions until Dai Yongge sells the club.

Thankfully for the Royals, they were able to retain the majority of their first-teamers from last season, which has allowed them to maintain a competitive squad despite Femi Azeez's move to Millwall.

However, Dom Ballard, Zane Monlouis and Paul Mukairu also departed following the end of their loan spells at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and some players were released too.

Matty Carson, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Clinton Mola were all released, leaving the club short of natural left-back options, and Sam Hutchinson wasn't offered a new contract, meaning he has now gone.

It's clear that more depth is required in several areas, with their left-back, centre-back, wing and striker departments all arguably needing to be boosted to deal with current and future injuries.

But the possibility of January departures can't be ruled out, especially if they fail to get a takeover done by the new year and are suffering with cash flow issues once again.

Below, we are taking a look at some players who could potentially leave the club when the winter window opens.

Dean Bouzanis

Dean Bouzanis is currently out on loan at Stevenage, but his temporary spell at the League One side ends in January and it remains to be seen whether his stay there will be extended.

Considering he hasn't had a decent opportunity to impress, it would be a surprise if he doesn't extend his stay there.

Regardless if he does or not, it would be a surprise if he doesn't move on again during the January window.

There are three others ahead of him in the pecking order and barring a major injury crisis in this area, it would be difficult to see Bouzanis having much of a future in Berkshire.

His contract expires next year.

Jokull Andresson

Jokull Andresson is an academy product and could have been a real asset in Berkshire.

However, Coniah Boyce-Clarke has been preferred as a third-choice option and with Andresson unlikely to play much for the Royals after his loan spell in Iceland ends at the end of this month, a January departure is surely on the cards for him.

It's a shame that he's never got to prove his worth at the SCL Stadium, but he needs game time now and he won't get that in Berkshire.

This is why he needs to push for a winter move, so he can kickstart his career.

Tyler Bindon

Centre-back Tyler Bindon has been a real asset for the Berkshire side since he joined the club last year.

He has proved to be an exceptional find - and the fact he's only 19 at this stage will make other sides sit up and take notice of him.

During the early stages of last term, Arsenal were linked with a move for the defender, but a move away didn't materialise in the end.

Every player has their price and it wouldn't be a surprise if Bindon is allowed to depart in January if a sufficient offer is made, but the teenager would probably benefit from staying in Berkshire at the moment, considering he's winning plenty of game time.

Jack Senga (Loan)

Midfielder Jack Senga clearly has the right frame to make it in the men's game - and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's given the opportunity to prove his worth out on loan during the second half of this season - having spent the majority of the past year or two with Noel Hunt (pictured above) in the U21s.

There's a small chance that he may be needed in the first team at some point, with Lewis Wing potentially not being able to feature in all 46 league games and Michael Craig required at right-back at this point.

But Senga needs the opportunity to shine elsewhere and with Shay Spencer starting ahead of him in an EFL Trophy game back in August, Senga should be looking to win senior game time at another club.

It may be good for the Royals if they can tie him down to an extension before he potentially heads out on a temporary spell, but whether they will be able to do that is unclear in their current situation.

Ben Elliott

Ben Elliott showed real promise during his first campaign at the SCL Stadium last term, but didn't have the goals and assists to match.

Ben Elliott's 2023/24 season at Reading FC [All competitions] Appearances Goals Assists 42 1 3

This season, however, Elliott has been a real asset in the final third.

Scoring against Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town recently, the fact he's now adding goals to his games could make him a possible target for numerous teams.

Like Bindon, he's only young at this point but is standing out in this team and will only get better, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he's poached by another team in January.