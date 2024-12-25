League One side Reading are in a fairly wobbly position at the moment, with the club yet to be sold.

Clearly, Dai Yongge's time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium needs to come to an end, with this saga not benefitting any party.

Once a takeover is sorted, some contracts can be handed out and looking ahead to next summer, we have taken a look at those who are set to leave in 2025 unless they are tied down to fresh terms.

1 Joel Pereira

Joel Pereira has spent a chunk of the season out injured, but has still been an asset for the Royals.

Since he became a regular starter, he has been a reliable figure between the sticks, putting in some excellent performances and arguably doing enough to put himself in the shop window.

2 David Button

David Button is currently the Royals' backup goalkeeper, having been dropped in favour of Pereira last term.

He has put in some good performances during his time at the club, but has also been shaky at other points and was sent off against Walsall.

3 Coniah Boyce-Clarke

Coniah Boyce-Clarke hasn't been able to impress during his time in the first team, with his howler against Leyton Orient earlier in the season potentially set to be defining for his future in Berkshire.

He probably needs to take a step or two down the English pyramid in a bid to kickstart his career - because it would be a surprise to see him offered a new deal at his current club.

4 Dean Bouzanis

Australian Dean Bouzanis has spent a chunk of his time with the Royals out on loan - and it would be a massive shock to see him extend his stay at the club.

He should be released when his deal ends, along with Boyce-Clarke. Button may also join them.

5 Jeriel Dorsett

Jeriel Dorsett is the Royals' only senior left-back option at the moment.

He may have spent time injured this season and may be on the sidelines for another three or four weeks, but he has put in some decent performances when he has played and the Royals should seriously consider handing him a new deal.

Jeriel Dorsett's 2024/25 campaign at Reading FC (Source: Sofascore) [League games only] Appearances 11 Starts 10 Average Sofascore rating 6.84 (Figures correct as of December 25th, 2024)

6 Andy Yiadom

Captain Andy Yiadom is yet to make a single appearance this season - and it seems likely that his time in Berkshire will come to an end in 2025.

The Ghanaian will just be hoping that he can go out on a high, having been at the club during a fairly unsuccessful and turbulent time.

7 Harlee Dean

Harlee Dean is another player who could follow Yiadom out of the exit door.

Spending much of last season on the bench after being dropped in favour of the likes of Tyler Bindon and Amadou Mbengue, the veteran centre-hallf hasn't appeared that much season either.

8 Tyler Bindon

Tyler Bindon has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers recently, and the Royals seem destined to lose him - either in January or in the summer.

To avoid losing him for free or a nominal fee in the summer, the club may sell the New Zealand international during the winter window, and he could be one of the more valuable assets that Dai Yongge could make money on.

9 Amadou Mbengue

Amadou Mbengue is another key first-teamer alongside Bindon - and he's someone the Royals should definitely offer a contract to before the end of the season.

It would be painful for the club to lose him on a free transfer, having seen him shine for the club since their relegation to the third tier, and at the age of 22 he is only going to get better.

10 Michael Craig

Michael Craig should be offered fresh terms, having done fairly well at right-back, considering that isn't his natural position.

It would be good to see the Scotland youth international return to central midfield if or when Yiadom and/or Kelvin Abrefa return to action, but for now, he is doing a steady job in defence.

11 Tivonge Rushesha

Tivonge Rushesha didn't have much of a chance to impress under former manager Ruben Selles.

But he could get the opportunity to thrive under Noel Hunt, and if he can win plenty of game time and shine, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him offer a new deal.

Related Hull City linked with double Reading FC transfer raid Ruben Selles made the switch from Reading to Hull City earlier this month

12 Shay Spencer

Youngster Shay Spencer has shone at times in the first team and is a player the Royals should look to retain.

It may be easier to keep hold of the midfielder than a senior player, so tying him down to a new deal should be on the Royals' minds if a takeover can be sealed.

13 Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan started the season very well, scoring against Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic, but a drought has since followed.

Establishing himself as a threatening left-winger, the Nigerian forward could prove to be an important asset during the second half of the season, depending on when he returns and whether he's made available during the January window.

14 Jayden Wareham

Jayden Wareham is yet to establish himself as a serious competitor for Sam Smith's starting spot.

In fairness to the ex-Chelsea man, he's shown promise in the first team, but needs to build on that and develop rapidly in the coming months to give himself the best chance of earning a new deal.

It will be interesting to see how he develops in the coming months.