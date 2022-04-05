The Reading FC dilemmas facing Paul Ince ahead of Stoke clash tonight

Reading return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium this evening as they face Stoke City, with the visitors coming into this tie with real momentum after their weekend win against Sheffield United.

The hosts received their own weekend boost when they scored a late equaliser against relegation battlers Barnsley, keeping the gap between the two sides to five points going into the latter stages of this campaign.

However, Derby County’s victory against Preston North End at the weekend is a stern reminder that the Tykes aren’t the only side still in the relegation battle and this makes this match one of real significance for the Royals.

For Stoke, they still have a small chance of reaching the top six but considering they are currently sat in 13th with several capable sides to get past, they look set to remain in the second tier next season.

Nonetheless, a finish in the top half would be a sign of progress for a club that have been severely underwhelming at times since their return to this division, thriving previously in the Premier League but being brought back down to earth since.

We’re focusing on tonight’s hosts in this piece though as we detail three dilemmas Paul Ince faces ahead of this clash.

The left-back situation

Ince has a big selection headache coming into this one and it comes in the left-back area, with both Baba Rahman and Tom McIntyre available as options for the former England international to choose from.

To his credit, the latter made a vital block right at the end at the weekend, a block that could end up saving the Royals this term and he has certainly endured bright moments in Rahman’s absence.

However, it’s clear that he isn’t a left-back and that’s perhaps why Carlton Morris was able to get as much space as he did to score the Tykes’ opener at Oakwell. He also lacks a bit of pace and this could end up being costly.

This is why it could be a good idea to play Rahman who is a more orthodox option in this position, getting forward well despite having his own defensive vulnerabilities.

Is Ince scared of rocking the boat though in terms of making this change? He’s paid to make these big decisions.

Where to play Laurent

Ince is someone who seems to like playing Josh Laurent up the pitch and you can certainly understand why after seeing him score twice in his last two outings, two vital goals that have helped to take pressure off the likes of Lucas Joao and John Swift to produce.

However, with Andy Rinomhota out for the remainder of the campaign, the Royals are limited for options in deep midfield and this is why Laurent has slotted in alongside Danny Drinkwater in a defensive midfield role.

Often liking to burst forward, it does seem as though the ex-Shrewsbury man would suit playing in a more advanced role, but you feel as though he lacks a little bit of quality on the ball to be as effective as someone like Swift who thrives in this role.

Tom Dele-Bashiru could come in alongside Drinkwater to set him free – but does he get in over Swift? Probably not. And is it worth putting Swift in a wider role for Laurent to play more centrally? Probably not despite the talisman playing exceptionally well on the left at the weekend.

Who replaces Ince?

The last point could tie into this dilemma with Swift potentially starting out wide, bearing in mind that Tom Ince is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Junior Hoilett is probably the favourite to come in and take a starting spot despite not being in the squad at the weekend. The Canadian wasn’t involved after missing his flight back to England following the international break, so he should be fully fit to start, though it remains to be seen whether the same could be said for Brandon Barker who is suffering from food poisoning.

Femi Azeez is another option, though it remains to be seen whether the interim boss is willing to take a gamble on an inexperienced player.

There is a real need for the wide players to get back and help the full-backs in their quest to remain as solid in defence as possible, so having someone more experienced like Hoilett may be a more suitable player to go with.