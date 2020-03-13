The ratings suggest that this is the best Portsmouth XI this season

Portsmouth have had a season of highs and lows, but the south coast side continue to have a good chance of securing promotion to the Championship with nine games to go until the end of the current campaign.

Although Portsmouth currently sit in 4th place in the League One table, it has since been announced that all EFL fixtures have been postponed at least until April 3, due to fears about the coronavirus.

The club have also confirmed that the playing squad have been told to self-isolate, as it has been reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive. The two sides met in the FA Cup on March 2.

Nevertheless, despite the confusion surrounding English football at present, Portsmouth will no doubt be ready once the season resumes.

There have been some standout players for the side this term, and here, we look at the best rated Portsmouth XI this season, according to WhoScored…

Kenny Jackett has strongly favoured the 4-2-3-1 formation this term, with it being the preferred tactic of choice for the Pompey boss. WhoScored state that it has been used 29 times in the league this season.

Alex Bass takes the goalkeeping spot ahead of Craig MacGillivray, with a season rating of 6.87. The 21-year-old has been first-choice since the turn of the year, showing maturity beyond his years.

There is a potential talking point in defence, as Lee Brown is ranked higher than Steve Seddon at left-back, although it could be argued that the Birmingham loanee has shown more in that role since he has been at the club.

Sean Raggett, Christian Burgess and James Bolton all lineup alongside.

In defensive midfield, Tom Naylor lines up with Ben Close. The club captain has a higher rating, at 6.94, and has featured a total of 42 times for the club already this term in all competitions.

On the right-wing, Marcus Harness is ranked higher than Ryan Williams despite playing fewer games. Ronan Curtis, who has been Portsmouth’s best player this season, is ranked at 7.4/10 on the left flank.

Andy Cannon slots in at attacking midfield. The soon to be 24-year-old has been a key part of the side in recent months after what was a difficult start to the season.

Ellis Harrison takes the sole striker spot ahead of John Marquis, and it has to be said that he has shown more with all-round game than Marquis despite scoring fewer goals this season.