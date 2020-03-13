The ratings suggest that this is the best Bristol Rovers XI this season

Bristol Rovers have had a season of ups and downs, with results on the pitch being particularly disappointing since the back end of last year.

The Gas had a change of manager in mid-December after Graham Coughlan’s departure to Mansfield Town was confirmed, with former Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion first-team coach Ben Garner taking the reigns.

However, it has not gone to plan, as the Gas manager has won just two games at the club, which has seen the side slip down the table to 14th.

Despite that, their recent morale-boosting 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Memorial Stadium could be the kick start they need as they seek to finish the season on a high.

Here, we take a look at the top ranked Gas starting XI from this season, according to WhoScored…

The most used formation this term for the Gas has been the 3-5-2, with the team setting up in this shape a total of 17 times in League One.

In goal is Anssi Jakkola, who was excellent for Rovers during the first half of the season, keeping a total of nine clean sheets in 26 appearances for the Gas. However, the 33-year-old Finn dislocated his shoulder on New Year’s Day, undergoing surgery as a result.

The back three consists of Alfie Kilgour, Tony Craig and Tom Davies, with the later having the highest rating at 7.2/10. Craig also recently made his 600th career appearance against Sunderland, and his experience has been key to the defensive line this term.

In central midfield, the highest rated player is Liam Sercombe, who has made a total of 31 appearances for the Gas this term. He has scored once, and provided four assists. Alongside him is Ed Upson and Ollie Clarke.

In the wing-back positions are Luke Leahy and Alex Rodman, who both have average ratings of 6.7/10 for their efforts this term.

Tom Nichols, who is now at Cheltenham Town until the end of the season on loan, takes the first striking spot, having made 25 appearances for the Gas during the first half of the campaign, scoring three goals.

Rovers’ best player this term is in the other striking spot, with Jonson Clarke-Harris receiving a rating of 7.7/10. The 25-year-old has scored a total of 16 goals for the club this term despite a stop-start season with injury issues. That included a brace last-time out against Sunderland.