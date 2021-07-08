The quick-fire 2020/21 Luton Town quiz – Are you able to score 15/15?

Luton Town surpassed all expectations with their top-half finish in last year’s Championship and will be hoping to surprise the division again with an even better season this time around.

Nathan Jones guided his Luton side to 12th, picking up 62 points in the process, as The Hatters built on their narrow relegation escape the season prior.

We have compiled a 15-question quiz about Luton’s 2020/21 campaign – a year fans will remember fondly in years to come.

1 of 15 James Collins finished the 20/21 season as Luton's top scorer but how many league goals did he score? 9 10 11 12