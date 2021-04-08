The qualities Scott Twine would bring to Barnsley or QPR if Swindon departure is sanctioned

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, there are going to be plenty of players whose futures become the subject of much speculation, and one man who already finds himself in that position, is Swindon Town’s Scott Twine.

Recent reports from The Sun (04/04, p61), have claimed that a number of Championship sides, including Barnsley and QPR, are interested in a move for the 21-year-old midfielder.

With Swindon battling relegation to League Two, and Twine approaching the final few months of his contract at The County Ground, it does seem as though there is a chance that this move could happen.

But what could Twine bring to a side such as Barnsley or QPR, if he was to complete such a move at the end of this season?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve taken a look at two qualities that Twine possesses that he could provide for one of those clubs.

A confidence to have a go at goal

One thing that Twine would certainly bring to the Championship, is the willingness to test opposition ‘keepers.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder has averaged 2.9 shots per game for Swindon so far this season, comfortably the most in their side, so he could definitely give opposition defences something to think about.

Indeed, with that leading to five goals in 18 league appearances in Swindon colours this season – including a spectacular long-range effort in a 3-2 win at Ipswich back in January – Twine could be a useful source of goals from midfield for a club, helping to ease some of the pressure on their strikers further up the pitch.

A useful option in possession

As well as his ability to take chances for himself, Twine is also a player who ought to be able to help a side to control a game while in possession.

With a pass success rate of 79.9% so far this season – the fourth highest in Swindon’s squad – Twine is a someone who it appears would be a generally reliable option on the ball, not putting his side under too much pressure with an excess of loose passes.

Add to that the fact that Twine has provided three assists this season for Swindon, demonstrating that he can supply opportunities as well as take them, and it does seem as though he has the potential to be a useful attacking outlet in more than one way for any Championship club that is able to sign him for next, and indeed beyond.