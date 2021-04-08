The qualities Emi Buendia would bring to Arsenal or Liverpool if Norwich City departure is sanctioned

The future of Emi Buendia is bound to be a big talking point in the coming months.

The Norwich star has been in wonderful form so far this term and has been a key part of the club’s push to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Promotion is all-but confirmed which means that the Argentine will be playing in the top flight again next term, but questions remain over whether it’ll be at Carrow Road or not.

Anfield Central have reported that Liverpool have entered the race to sign the 24-year-old who is also said to be attracting interest from the like of Arsenal as well, but what qualities would Buendia bring to these clubs?

Top of the list in terms of Buendia’s qualities has to be his end product.

The right winger has a staggering 28 goal involvements in 35 appearances so far this term with 12 goals and 16 assists to his name already this term.

To offer such a threat in goals and assists is pretty rare with most players specialising in one or the other, and while playing in the Premier League will be a step up, there’s no doubt that he’s ready.

Versatility is another key trait for Buendia.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Norwich City players ever score a goal at Carrow Road?

1 of 18 Steven Naismith Yes No

While the 24-year-old has played on the right flank this term, his freedom has seen him drift infield and occupy dangerous positions in the middle of the park and supporting the striker as a false nine.

These are both positions that he’s played over the years and it just goes to show that he’s no one trick pony.

But arguably his most important attribute is his consistency.

Clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal need players who have the ability to turn in top level performances week in, week out and Buendia certainly has that.

Only twice this season has the Argentine gone more than one game without grabbing a goal or assist – a stunning record and one which has undoubtedly been a key factor in attracting such attention in his services.