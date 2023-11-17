Highlights Leeds United's recent form in the Championship should worry the top two teams, as they have a dynamic attacking line with multiple goal scorers and assist providers.

The goals and assists for Leeds United are being spread out among their attacking players, showing that they have several potential match-winners in their squad.

Leeds United's selflessness in setting up teammates for goals is boosting their chances of picking up points and impacting their promotion chances, making them a threat to Leicester and Ipswich, who currently reside in the top two.

After a steady start to the season, Leeds United have well and truly found their feet in the Championship.

Heading into the international break, Daniel Farke's side have won four of their last five games in the division, seeing them sit third in the league standings.

Of course, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town having both had fantastic starts to the season, they sit in first and second at this stage, and with a healthy eight point gap between themselves and the Whites.

We think, though, that the top two should be worried.

Leeds United's quadruple threat should worry Leicester and Ipswich

That is because Leeds United are looking threatening right across their attacking line, spreading out the goals and assists so far.

For example, Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe, Daniel James and Goerginio Rutter have 19 goals and 15 assists between them at this stage, as you can see below.

Leeds United's top four scorers so far this season, according to BBC Sport Rank Player Matches Goals Assists 1 Crysencio Summerville 14 6 5 2 Joel Piroe 13 6 1 3 Daniel James 15 4 4 4 Georginio Rutter 16 3 5

Crysencio Summerville is one name in particular that has stood out in recent weeks.

After a goal and an assist on the Championship's opening day against Cardiff City, the 22-year-old wouldn't get on the scoresheet again until October.

However, since then, he has been in electric form, scoring five goals and registering four assists in his last seven league matches.

It's more than just him, though. We know how lethal Joel Piroe can be at this level having produced 41 league goals in the last two seasons, and alongside Georginio Rutter, Leeds have so many goals in them.

This is before you mention the service provided to them by Dan James, and his blistering pace and ability to get in behind.

Spreading the goals

What is really impressive about Leeds is the way these goals and assists are currently being spread out bodes well for Leeds United moving forwards.

It means they are not solely reliant on one player to turn up and perform on the day, meaning that they have several potential match-winners in their squad.

What really stands out, when compared to Leicester and Ipswich's top scorer charts is the way that the assists have also been shared out among the top scorers.

It appears that at Elland Road, the Leeds attack are just as happy to set up one of their teammates as they are to score a goal themselves, and this selflessness can only boost their chances of picking up points, which, in the long run, impacts their promotion chances.

Now, whilst Ipswich and Leicester both have excellent attacks of their own, they will be confident they can continue their chase for promotion and retain their place in the top two, no doubt.

However, with the gap between themselves and Leeds now down to just eight points, and Leeds sharing around the goals and assists in a really dynamic attacking quadruple, the Foxes and the Tractor Boys would be foolish not to be looking over their shoulders with a slight bit of fear.