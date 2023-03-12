The QPR players whose futures at Loftus Road are uncertain

QPR enjoyed a breakthrough day on Saturday, as they beat Watford 1-0 to hand Gareth Ainsworth his first win as the club’s manager.

Tim Iroegbunam’s 15th minute goal was enough to secure all three points for the R’s, earning them just their second win in their last 20 Championship matches.

That result means they now sit 19th in the second-tier table, ten points clear of the relegation zone, with ten games of the campaign remaining.

Consequently, that should mean the club can start to plan for another campaign in the Championship next season, which may lead to questions about the futures of some players, as they aim to revamp their squad.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the QPR players who are currently facing an uncertain future as we approach the end of the season, right here.

Seny Dieng

QPR’s number one for several seasons now, you do wonder whether that will be the case again come the start of next season.

It was reported back in January that the likes of Tottenham, Brentford and Brighton were considering summer move for the goalkeeper, who will be entering the final year of his contract in the summer, which could make it hard for QPR to retain his services amid that Premier League interest.

Jordan Archer

If Dieng is to leave QPR in the summer, the club will need to bring in another first choice between the posts, although that may not come in the form of Archer.

The has made just three cup appearances in what is now almost two seasons with the club, so you do wonder whether he has done enough to earn a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of this season.

Leon Balogun

The centre back joined QPR as a free agent following his exit from Rangers back in the summer, and had impressed during the early stages of the season.

However, he has not played since November due to injury, so a contract only until the end of the season, you do wonder if he has done enough to earn a new deal, although their struggles in his absence may have done the Nigerian a favour in that respect.

Luke Amos

Amos returned to action for QPR in that win over Watford on Saturday, after more than two months out due to injury.

Fitness problems have been a theme of a significant portion of him time with the R’s, and so with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, you do wonder whether they will be willing to take a chance on handing him another contract.

Chris Martin

Following his departure from Bristol City in January, Martin joined QPR on a deal until the end of the season at the start of last month.

While he did score on his debut in defeat to Millwall, the striker is yet to find the net in five starts since then, meaning there may be questions about whether the club will be looking to extend his stay beyond that point.

Lyndon Dykes

Another one to return to action after a spell out of the side in that clash with Watford, Dykes’ future has been the subject of some speculation recently.

The striker has been linked with the likes of Millwall and Rangers, the latter of which would reunite him with former QPR boss Michael Beale, and given he will be entering the final year of his contract in the summer, he is another they may struggle to hold onto.