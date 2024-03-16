Highlights QPR's Championship future is uncertain, but summer transfer window plans are already in motion.

Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes are key players who could be up for transfer, attracting interest.

Paul Smyth's return to QPR may not be as successful as hoped.

Queens Park Rangers' Championship status remains in the balance heading into the final nine games of their season.

Marti Cifuentes' side are now a point above the relegation zone following their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at Loftus Road last weekend, but face another stern test as they travel to Wearside to face Sunderland on Saturday, with the Black Cats in desperate need of a victory.

But with their fate yet to be decided, attention will be quickly turning to the summer transfer window and who the R's want within their ranks next season, whatever division they end up in, with QPR already having 14 players out of contract in the summer.

QPR players out of contract in the summer, as per Transfermarkt Player Name Position Asmir Begovic GK Jordan Archer GK Joe Walsh GK Jimmy Dunne CB Aaron Drewe CB Osman Kaykay RB Sam Field DM Andre Dozzell CM Elijah Dixon-Bonner CM Stephen Duke-McKenna RM Albert Adomah RW Chris Willock LM Sinclair Armstrong ST Charlie Kelman ST

Here, Football League World, take a look at the players that could be set to leave Loftus Road in the summer for a transfer fee.

Ilias Chair

The 26-year-old has once again been key for the R’s this season, with his performances having picked up considerably since Marti Cifuentes’ arrival.

Therefore, the prospect of losing the attacking midfielder was one that would have worried all connected to QPR, particularly as the transfer window has shut in the UK.

But, with days to go until the deadline in Turkey, Trabzonspor made a late plan to bring Chair to the Super Lig. However, the Londoners rejected a €5m bid, and it was later confirmed that they have no intention of selling this month.

With his contract up in 2025, and the R's yet to know what division they will be playing in next season, they could look to cash in on one of their star players before potentially losing him on a free next term.

Lyndon Dykes

It was reported by the Daily Mail during the summer transfer window, that Burnley and Rangers were among a host of sides interested in signing Dykes.

This interest came as it was reported that Blackburn Rovers were keen on the forward in the January transfer window beforehand, while Millwall had a £3 million bid rejected for the Scottish striker. As well as these sides being interested, Stoke City were also mentioned as a possible destination, but no move materialised for the player during the summer.

In fact, Dykes stayed at QPR and signed a new contract that will keep the 28-year-old at the club until the summer of 2028 - keeping him in W12 and protecting his value. Given his low contributions this season, it comes as no surprise that Dykes has lost his starting spot in the side, as Cifuentes now prefers Sinclair Armstrong and new signing Michael Frey.

But with lack of game time, Dykes may be seeking a move away from Loftus Road next year, and could be an option for Championship clubs to look at, with the R's potentially listening to offers to receive further funds to bolster their attacking options.

Paul Smyth

Having become the R's first signing of the summer window, Paul Smyth resigned at Loftus Road two years after leaving the club.

But his return to W12 has failed to really reignite. It could be an opportunity to cash in on the 26-year-old having managed to sign him on a free last summer, allowing funds to be reinvested in the squad.

But again, this could depend on what division Cifuentes' side are playing in next season. Smyth showed his talents in League Two last term as Leyton Orient won promotion last season, scoring 10 goals in that time, but has seemingly found it difficult to adapt to the Championship, with the potential of League One could be his middle ground of finding a level he is able to perform on a weekly basis.