It's been a mixed bag so far for QPR this season, and they perhaps haven't kicked on under Marti Cifuentes as expected, but they'll hope to move up the Championship table in the second part of the season.

The Hoops endured a dismal start to the campaign which saw them emerge as genuine relegation candidates, but recent results have been better and have given the Loftus Road faithful some hope.

However, Cifuentes and the QPR hierarchy have some big decisions to make in the coming months with a number of high-profile players set to depart on a free transfer next summer if nothing is done.

This could well be an unwelcome distraction for players who are out of contract, so with that in mind, here are the nine QPR players who are going to leave in 2025 if nothing is done.

Jimmy Dunne

Centre-back Jimmy Dunne sees his contract at QPR expire in the summer, and he'll surely be someone that Cifuentes aims to keep at the club long-term.

The 27-year-old has been a regular feature in the Hoops starting XI this season, and has made well over 100 appearances since joining from Burnley in the summer of 2021, becoming a fan favourite at Loftus Road.

Steve Cook

33-year-old defender Steve Cook has proved an inspired signing since joining from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023, and he's QPR's club captain, showing just how highly-rated he is by Cifuentes,

However, given his age, he won't be someone that the club will give a long-term deal to, and the decision whether to keep Cook could well come down to what division the Hoops are playing in next season and whether he has better offers on the table elsewhere, but as it stands, he's surely someone that Cifuentes would like to keep around.

Morgan Fox

A 2023 summer signing from Stoke City, Morgan Fox's time at QPR probably hasn't quite gone to plan, and he's not played all too regularly for the Hoops this season.

Unless the 31-year-old left-back is able to string a regular run of games together during the second half of the season, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Welshman was allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Kenneth Paal

Left-back Kenneth Paal has been a regular feature in Cifuentes' starting XI this season, although a muscle injury meant he missed a handful of games in October and November.

However, Paal has proved a useful signing since joining the Hoops from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2022, making over 100 appearances, and he's someone that the club should be trying to keep at Loftus Road moving forward.

Jack Colback

Veteran midfielder Jack Colback signed a two-year deal with the Hoops in the summer of 2023 after being released by Nottingham Forest, but he's struggled for regular minutes at Loftus Road this season thanks to injury.

Club Seasons Sunderland 2008-14 Ipswich Town (Loan) 2009-11 Newcastle United 2014-20 Nottingham Forest (Loan) 2017-19 Nottingham Forest 2020-23 QPR 2023-

QPR have an option to extend the 35-year-old's contract by a further year, but given his lack of action this season, it would be something of a surprise if they decided to do that.

Lucas Andersen

Lucas Andersen penned an 18-month deal with the Hoops when he joined from Danish Superliga side Aalborg in January, and he made a big impact at Loftus Road, helping the Hoops to avoid relegation to League One.

He's continued to play an important role this season, being a regular starter, and he's clearly someone that Cifuentes rates highly. With that in mind, surely QPR will be doing all they can to ensure he remains in West London past the summer of 2025.

Ilias Chair

Ilias Chair is synonymous with QPR, having spent nearly eight years with the club, joining in January 2017, and he's edging closer to his 250th appearance for the Hoops.

However, injuries have meant he's not featured all too often this season, but he's presumably a player that Cifuentes will be keen to keep at the club given his longevity and performances over the years. QPR hold the option to extend his existing deal by a year, and you'd have thought they'd take that up in the coming months.

Rayan Kolli

19-year-old winger Rayan Kolli has become an important player for the Hoops in recent weeks, showing that he's more than capable of playing at this level with a number of goals and assists.

However, his contract situation will be a concern to the club as losing him on a free would be a disaster considering how talented he is, and the potential he has to make the Hoops money in the future should they tie him down to a long-term deal.

Michael Frey

Striker Michael Frey penned an 18-month deal with the Hoops when he joined from Belgian side Royal Antwerp in January, and after a difficult start he began to show what he was capable of before injury earlier this season.

If the 30-year-old is able to replicate his early season form in the coming weeks after recovering from injury, then he'll be someone QPR want to keep at the club, and you feel that the best is yet to come from the former Switzerland age-grade international.