QPR are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season under Martí Cifuentes.

The Spaniard was under a lot of pressure at the start of the campaign amid a poor start, but the London outfit are now among the sides in the mix for a top six finish.

Recent form has seen their standing in the division take a bit of a hit, but the squad will be optimistic that it is just a bump on their way back up the Championship table.

However, QPR will also have to turn their attention to the summer transfer window now that the January market has shut.

There are several who are also out of contract in 2025, which is another factor the Hoops will need to consider in the next few months.

Here we look at the eight players who could potentially depart Loftus Road for nothing at the end of the season…

QPR players with expriring contracts in 2025 Player Age Extension option Jimmy Dunne 27 No Kenneth Paal 27 No Michael Frey 30 Yes Steve Cook 33 No Morgan Fox 31 No Lucas Andersen 30 No Jack Colback 35 Yes Nathan Shepperd 24 No

Jimmy Dunne

Jimmy Dunne has been a mainstay in the side all season, and is surely someone QPR would love to keep beyond this season given his importance to Cifuentes’ team.

Sheffield United saw a bid rebuffed for the Irishman in the January window after FLW exclusively revealed the Blades' interest in the ex-Burnley man, so he will see out the season at Loftus Road - whether he can come to terms with the hierarchy over a new deal remains to be seen.

Kenneth Paal

Kenneth Paal has also been a regular in the team under Cifuentes, and is someone the Spaniard will surely want to keep at the London club longer-term.

However, his future at QPR is now up in the air going into the final months of the season, with the Suriname international playing a waiting game.

Michael Frey

When not injured, Michael Frey has been an important player for the R's this season, with his goals earning them valuable points against the likes Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Watford.

The club also have the option of another year on the Swiss forward’s contract, meaning there is at least some control over his immediate future.

Steve Cook

Steve Cook has been a crucial figure for QPR since joining in the summer of 2023, and has been one of the first names on the team-sheet even at the age of 33.

Any decision over his future is likely to come near the end of the campaign, but if he can keep performing at this level then there’s every chance he will be offered another new contract by the Hoops.

Morgan Fox

Morgan Fox has been a useful addition to the squad since arriving from Stoke City in 2023, but hasn’t ever established himself as a regular, which does raise questions over his immediate Loftus Road future.

The Welshman does provide versatility in Cifuentes' back-line though, so he does offer something at this current moment in time.

Lucas Andersen

Lucas Andersen is in a similar position to Fox, and could be set for the chopping block in the summer unless he can exert a greater influence on the squad.

The Dane has primarily been used off the bench this season when fit and available, and he could be on the move in a few months' time.

Jack Colback

Jack Colback has struggled this season, with injuries hurting his availability as he winds down to the final stages of his career.

QPR have a 12-month extension option on his contract, although it remains to be seen whether it will be triggered given he's now 35 years of age.

Nathan Shepperd

Nathan Shepperd has been unable to break into Cifuentes’ first team plans at QPR, and his expiring contract does raise questions over the next step in his career.

Shepperd has only been with the R's since September though, and may be keen on staying as a backup to Paul Nardi.