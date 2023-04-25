This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Burnley this weekend when they head to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

Goals from Sam Field and Chris Martin sealed all three points for the R's at Turf Moor last Saturday.

As a result of this victory, QPR managed to put some daylight between them and the relegation zone in the Championship.

Currently four clear of the bottom-three, the R's will retain their Championship status for another season if they beat Stoke.

If this target is achieved later this month, QPR's attention will turn to making calls on the futures of members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the eight players who could leave the club for free later this year.

Who are the eight QPR players who could depart on free transfers this summer?

Leon Balogun

Leon Balogun's contract with QPR is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, and thus he will leave the club if fresh terms are not agreed.

The defender has only featured on 16 occasions in the Championship this season due to injury.

Chris Martin

Signed on a short-term deal earlier this year, Martin will be free to find a new club this summer if QPR opt against handing him a new contract.

The forward scored his fourth goal for QPR against Burnley last weekend and will be keen to add to this tally before the season draws to a close.

Luke Amos

Luke Amos' contract is also set to expire this summer.

The midfielder has been deployed as a substitute in 12 of the 19 league games that he has participated in for QPR this season.

Olamide Shodipo

Olamide Shodipo will be free to find a new club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign if QPR opt to release him upon the expiry of his contract.

The 25-year-old was loaned out to Lincoln City earlier this year and has made 17 appearances for the club in League One during the second half of the season.

Conor Masterson

Conor Masterson will also leave QPR on a free transfer if the club decide to release him when he returns to Loftus Road following the expiry of his loan deal at Gillingham.

The Gills have expressed a desire to sign Masterson, who has made 17 league appearances for the club this season, on a permanent basis this summer.

Jordan Archer

Jordan Archer will also be free to find a new club if QPR opt against handing him a new deal in the coming months.

Due to the presence of Seny Dieng, Archer has not made a single league appearance this season for the R's.

Charlie Owens

Charlie Owens' contract at QPR expires in June, and thus he will be free to find a new club if his current side opt to part ways with him.

After spending the first half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Colchester United, Owens has failed to make any inroads at senior level for the R's since returning to the club in January.

Could Chris Willock also leave on a free transfer?

Chris Willock's deal is set to expire in June but QPR do have the option to trigger a clause in this contract which will extend his stay for another 12 months.

It would be somewhat of a surprise if the R's do not exercise this option as they will not want to lose Willock on a free transfer this summer.

Forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for the last two league games, Willock will be hoping to earn the chance to impress in QPR's clash with Stoke on Saturday.