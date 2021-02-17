The QPR dilemmas Warburton will be facing ahead of tonight’s clash with Brentford at 7pm

Queens Park Rangers welcome Brentford to W12 this evening in the Sky Bet Championship with them looking to earn the bragging rights in the latest west London derby between the two.

It finished 2-1 to the Bees earlier this season, though QPR perhaps felt they could have got something from the game, and that is the challenge tonight for Mark Warburton and his team.

What dilemmas do that face, though? We take a look…

Wounded Bees?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been urging his team to react and respond from their defeat against Barnsley and so Warburton and co. need to be prepared for that.

QPR will look to get on the front foot themselves but they also need to be wary that the Bees will be eager to start fast.

Managing the first 20 minutes of the match is important here for the Hoops.

How to stop Ivan Toney?

Many have tried and many have failed this season to keep Ivan Toney at bay.

He’s in unbelievable form at the moment but that does not mean he cannot be kept quiet.

The back-three of Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie and Geoff Cameron has helped yield three clean sheets in the last five games and they will be confident they can manage Toney between them, with Seny Dieng in behind and in great form himself in goal.

They’ll need to carry out a clever game plan to stop the supply to Toney and smother him in the box but they’ll feel as though they can.

Other attacking assets

What makes Brentford a real threat, though, is the other attacking players they have.

Mark Warburton made a point of mentioning the likes of Sergi Canos and Bryan Mbeumo amongst others that the Hoops need to watch and that is obviously crystal clear.

Thomas Frank has regularly used a 4-3-3 this season to devastating effect goals-wise and Warburton’s likely defensive three with two wing-backs need to be on their mettle – the gaps in behind Todd Kane and Lee Wallace if and when they go forwards need to be marshalled well by Dickie and Barbet.

