The QPR dilemmas Warburton will be facing ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Blackburn

Queens Park Rangers play host to Blackburn Rovers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship in a game that, on paper, could be rather entertaining for the neutral.

The Hoops and Rovers like to play football on the front foot and, therefore, should both be looking to attack this match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

With that in mind, then, it could be a game with a few goals in it and it’ll be down to managers Mark Warburton and Tony Mowbray to put a plan in place to earn all three points come kick-off at 3pm.

What potential dilemmas face Warburton for this particular fixture, though? We take a look…

First of all, he’ll be well aware that the club’s recent home form needs to be improved upon as early as today if they are to get anything from the game.

The Hoops haven’t won a match in W12 since the 3-2 win over Rotherham United and that was at the end of November, when the Millers almost got themselves a point late on.

Indeed, it’s been testing times for the Hoops at home with just 2 wins from their last 10 games on their own patch and that is not form that leads to progress up the table.

With 3 away wins being recorded on the spin, however, there are some good performances in recent memory to build upon and that will be the plan this afternoon.

Secondly, the R’s and Warburton need to think of a plan to thwart a Blackburn attack that has been in fine form this season.

Rovers are the second-highest scorers in the league this year and are only behind a Brentford team that recently bloated the goals for column with seven goals against Wycombe Wanderers.

In the reverse fixture, the likes of Adam Armstrong impressed as Blackburn won 3-1 against QPR at Ewood Park and it’s clear keeping a play-off chasing Rovers quiet starts by stopping their attacking stars for excelling – Warburton needs to have plan in place to do exactly that.