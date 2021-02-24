The QPR dilemmas facing Warburton ahead of tonight’s clash with Preston at 7:45pm

Queens Park Rangers head to Preston North End this evening as they look to maintain their fine run in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops have won six of their last seven matches with three wins at home and three wins away coming in that spell and they’ve climbed up to a mid-table position – above Preston in the league.

They will only be thinking about putting more space between themselves and the sides below them at the moment, though, after being in and around the lower reaches of the table for much of the season.

With that said, Mark Warburton faces a couple of dilemmas to deal with tonight as the Hoops take on Preston.

Firstly, he needs to decide whether tonight is time for rotation or whether he will keep things the same as what they’ve been in recent weeks.

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it is the old saying and little is broken at the moment with the Hoops.

Indeed, with an extra day to recover after the Bournemouth win, Warburton has hinted he may well keep the side similar tonight and then make changes for Saturday’s trip to Birmingham with the players getting back late from Preston on Thursday morning.

Secondly, slow starts have hit QPR a little bit despite their good run of form and so that is something Mark Warburton needs to impress on his players tonight.

Bournemouth could have been two up early on at the weekend but for good work by Seny Dieng, whilst they’ve gone behind against both Brentford and Watford in recent weeks.

It’s great to see the Hoops come back in those games and show such resilience but a better thing to do would obviously be to get in front and then stay there.

Easier said than done but, against a Preston side struggling at home, Rangers will feel they can hit the front and not look back tonight.