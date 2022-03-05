The QPR dilemmas facing Mark Warburton today ahead of Cardiff clash

Mark Warburton has some big decisions to make as they look to get their playoff push back underway against Cardiff City.

QPR have dropped massively in form and despite arresting that poor spell with a win over Blackpool a couple of weeks ago, they slumped to a late defeat to promotion rivals Blackburn last weekend.

The drop in form has left Mark Warburton with many headaches as players have alarmingly dipped at a key time for Rangers. This is especially the case in the forward areas as both Chris Willock and Ilias Chair have been rotated as the strikers in recent games.

With that in mind, we take a look at three dilemmas facing Warburton ahead of their clash with the Bluebirds.

Finding the formula for clean sheets

In the 13 games in all competitions since the new year, QPR have kept just one clean sheet. It’s a worrying statistic for any side, let alone a team with aspirations of the Premier League.

You look at the likes of Sheffield United, Luton Town, Huddersfield who have all been defensively solid and have all since become serious contenders for the top six.

It’s no secret that good defending can get you very far in this league and that is something that QPR have not been good enough at this season.

Warburton’s side are a good attacking team, but if they are to taste any success, being in control, solid and keeping clean sheets is the key otherwise they could fall away from a potential playoff place.

Injecting control into games

One thing QPR have lacked this season is control in games.

They haven’t fully dictated games and the lack of control can make some performances seem a tennis match, with the opposition always have opportunities to score.

The 4-0 victory over Reading in January is probably one of the only results this season where QPR have been in top gear for an entire game.

They’re a side who have started to leak chances since the turn of the year and this is made apparent by the save statistics both David Marshall and Seny Dieng have posted between them.

Having more control in games will allow QPR to get their best players on the ball, remain patient and keep the opposition at bay rather than a perceived gung-ho approach.

Getting strikers back in form

There’s been an over reliance on Ilias Chair and Chris Willock of late. It is to be expected, they are QPR’s best players after all.

However, other players need to step up if QPR are to finish in the playoffs. They boast plenty of quality in the striking department, but with Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Lyndon Dikes all woefully out of form, the reliance on the top playmakers has been telling.