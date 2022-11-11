“The proof will be in the pudding” – Wigan make managerial call: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic have sacked manager Leam Richardson after a barren recent run.

The Latics confirmed yesterday that the 42-year-old had been relieved of his duties.

Richardson lead Wigan to the League One title and promotion to the Championship last term but a run of just one win in 10 games has seen them slide to 23rd in the table.

But was that the right decision by the North West club?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It feels incredibly harsh to sack him given what he’s done for the club, but whether it’s the right decision is hard to say – it’s probably a case of wait and see.

Wigan’s results recently hadn’t been good enough and, as we all know, it’s often the manager or head coach that suffers as a result of that.

The World Cup break makes this the optimum time for Wigan to make a change, too, providing they’ve got a new manager lined up and ready to come in almost instantly.

My biggest fear for Wigan is that the job isn’t an attractive one. They are on a bottom six budget in the Championship after Richardson had them punching above their weight. I’d seriously question whether they could do better.

The proof will be in the pudding, though, with a concrete answer to come when we discover whether Richardson’s successor can keep the Latics in the Championship.

George Dagless

You only have to look at the reaction from Wigan fans online to get the sense that this is not a particularly popular decision.

I am personally surprised as well. Form might not have been great but ultimately Richardson had earned the chance to try and turn it around and so I think it’s a pretty poor call.

Ultimately, a new manager will come in and potentially get results going again and you might look back at this decision and say fair enough but I do think it’s a surprise and I think it’s a risk the club didn’t really need to be taking at this stage.

I think Richardson can leave the club with his head held high and I don’t think it’ll be long before we see him back at this level in a dugout if he wishes to get straight back into the game.

Ned Holmes

This is a really poor and rash decision in my eyes.

I can understand the timing as the World Cup break will give Richardson’s replacement time to work with the Latics squad and there is still plenty of time for whoever comes in to turn fortunes around.

But the 42-year-old deserved some time and faith to right the ship. He kept Wigan up under tough circumstances in his first season at the helm and won promotion to League One last term.

It’s hard to see Wigan improving on Richardson, who for me has been one of the most impressive coaches in the EFL in recent years.

A big call by the Latics but, in my eyes, the wrong one. Someone is going to benefit greatly from snapping him up.