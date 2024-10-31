Carlton Palmer believes Bazoumana Toure would be a shrewd signing for Sheffield United, although he isn’t convinced they will have the money to sign the Hammarby winger.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the Swedish top-flight, and he has enjoyed a real breakthrough year this season, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 21 games.

Bazoumana Toure transfer latest

Such form has attracted attention, with reports claiming that the Blades were among a dozen clubs in the UK who had representatives watching Toure recently.

However, a deal won’t be straightforward for Sheffield United, as some high-profile clubs are in the mix, with Leeds, Wolves, Aston Villa and Newcastle among those also tracking the Ivorian.

It has previously been claimed that a £5m fee would be required to get the deal done, with Hammarby sure to drive a hard bargain as they look to maximise their profit for their star man.

Carlton Palmer discusses Sheffield United’s chances of signing Bazoumana Toure

Given the calibre of clubs in for Toure, it’s fair to say it would be a real coup for Sheffield United if they managed to win the race for his signature.

And, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer explained that the teenager would improve the Blades, although he’s unsure whether it’s going to be realistic to do so financially.

“The problem is, I don’t think Sheffield United have got £5m to spend, and that’s a problem for Chris Wilder until this takeover is ratified.

“For Chris to put them in the position he has done at the moment is fantastic. Yes, he has been able to make signings, but he’s made good signings, but to get promoted you need a good squad of players.

“At the moment, he’s got a good XI, but if he picks up any injuries it’s a major problem.

“Toure would be a fantastic signing for the Blades, and I think he would have an immediate impact at the football club, and if he kicks on in the way people think he can, he could have an impact in the Premier League, so he’d then be worth a lot of money.

“But, the problem is coming up with that money. When you look at the clubs interested in him, that £5m may well be pushed up higher and higher.

“Sheffield United are a club that will be attractive to the player, because they are in a position to get promoted to the Premier League.”

January could be key for Sheffield United’s promotion push

Clearly, given the talent and potential of Toure, it would be a great signing for the Blades if they can get this over the line.

Yet, most would agree with Palmer that it could be difficult to do unless the takeover is complete, so it will be interesting to see if there is progress on that front by January.

Championship Table (as of 31/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 12 14 28 2 Burnley 12 12 23 3 Leeds United 12 11 23 4 Sheffield United 12 8 22 5 West Brom 12 6 20 6 Blackburn Rovers 12 4 19

Either way, it’s obvious that January is going to be huge for Sheffield United, and whether it’s Toure or not, they will need to improve the squad depth, as the lack of quality on the bench is a worry.

As always, January could be critical in the promotion battle, and Wilder will no doubt be pushing to get deals done.

Sheffield United are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.