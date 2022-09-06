“The problem is” – Preston North End fan pundit provides thoughts on potential activity in free agent market

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a bizarre start to the new Championship campaign for Preston North End, with the Lilywhites conceding their first goal of the season at the weekend during a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

Prior to Saturday’s defeat, the Lilywhites had won two of their seven matches 1-0, with the five other clashes ending as a goalless draw.

With the summer window now closing, the free agent market represents the only opportunity for Ryan Lowe to add to his squad.

Asked if there are any current free agents that he could see Lowe and Co. targeting in the immediate future, FLW’s Preston fan pundit Sam Weeden said: “None of the free agents particularly stand out to me, certainly not in an area that we potentially need.

“I think the problem is with Preston, we did use that market last year with Connor Wickham and we realised just why a lot of these players don’t have contracts. They’re either at quite a bad age or they’re either quite injury prone, which the likes of Matej Vydra, who is coming off an ACL and Andy Carroll obviously got well-documented injury concerns.

“They’re the two that stand out for a club that need a striker. You’ve got Carroll, who by all means did alright at Reading and West Brom last year, and you’ve got Matej Vydra, who, you know, has been Championship top goalscorer in the past I believe.

“They’re the obvious names put forward, but for me, they come with a risk element that we probably can’t afford to have at the minute, and that’s even if we can agree a fee with them wages wise which I think would be unlikely.”

The verdict

As Sam alludes to, bolstering forward options is seemingly the only reason why Lowe would dip into the free market.

Carroll and Vydra represent top Championship quality options, but again, as Sam points out, the injury records would make a move for either a big risk.

Still possessing exciting attacking options in Troy Parrot and Emil Riis, it would be no surprise if the pair start firing as the season progresses.

Defensive resilience is currently carrying the Lilywhites forward at the moment but given the quality in midfield and forward positions, Preston have the ability to turn things around in front of goal.