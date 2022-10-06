“The problem is expectations” – Carlton Palmer discusses recent Hull City managerial decision

Hull City opted to part company with manager Shota Arveladze last week, with the Tigers’ positive start turning into poor form.

Arveladze was sacked on the day of a home fixture against Luton Town, with Andy Dawson taking temporary charge as a consequence of the dismissal.

Now, the Tigers are searching for Arveladze’s successor and it would appear that former Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins is edging extremely close to being appointed.

Sharing his thoughts on Arveladze’s dismissal at the MKM Stadium, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “You see, the problem is expectations. Not the fact that they’d lost four games in a row to me because that can happen.

“So, it’s expectations. It’s where the board expected them to finish. Last season, they finished 19th, which was seen as an acceptable finish for Hull.

“Yes, they would have been looking for a little bit of progression on that but they’re only in 20th position. So, only one place less than where they finished last season.

“They would have liked to have kicked on. But there’s a lot of games to go.”

The verdict

Given the number of signings they made during the summer, and the number of injuries they have had to contend with during this campaign thus far, a slow start to the campaign was to be expected.

Of course, the ability within the squad has certainly increased during the summer but patience is required as these individuals grow as a collective unit.

Arveladze displayed glimpses of promise during his time with the Tigers, however, for it did not prove to be a successful stint.

It will be interesting to see if Martins will be officially confirmed as Hull boss over the next few days and what that will immediately mean for the Tigers