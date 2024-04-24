Highlights Stoke City's recent success under Schumacher has secured them a relatively safe place in the Championship.

Pulis believes that current Stoke City ownership will fully back Schumacher in the future.

Schumacher's solid performance in recent games has earned him support and potential stability as manager.

Tony Pulis has highlighted what Stoke City need to do to succeed in the near future.

It has been a turbulent year for the Potters, with changes behind the scenes being made due to poor results on the pitch.

Alex Neil was replaced by Steven Schumacher halfway through the campaign, with Jonathan Walters also coming in as technical director after Ricky Martin’s departure from the role.

Despite coming under pressure, Schumacher has turned around results and has earned the club a relatively safe position in the table.

The club still needs one more positive result to ensure their safety in the division, but Stoke can start thinking about their summer plans with the Championship in mind.

Pulis praises Stoke City ownership

Pulis believes that the Stoke owners will do everything they can to back Schumacher, praising the way they run the club.

The 66-year-old has revealed he has offered Walters advice on how to help shape the Stoke squad as technical director, suggesting more players like the ex-Ireland international are needed.

“Stoke have one of the best ownership groups in English football,” said Pulis via OLBG.

“Steven will get the chance to be successful, as all the managers before him had.

“None of them come out of the club criticising the owners.

“The problem has been behind the scenes regarding their recruitment.

“It's not always about signing the best players, it's about building a strong team and the best players aren't always included in the most successful teams.

“I've spoken to Jonathan Walters, and I've got a lot of respect for him.

“He's a good example of what Stoke needs to recruit as we had Jon or Mamady Sidibe behind Ricardo Fuller, whose strength was not running around!

“You need to sign players that suit the team as Jon and Mama were both unselfish and would never stop working.”

Stoke City league position

Stoke currently sit 17th in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Their final two games of the season will see Schumacher’s side face promotion-chasing Southampton, as well as Bristol City.

Three points from their final two games will secure their place in the second tier no matter what other clubs do, putting their fate in their own hands.

Stoke have lost just one of their last six league games, which has helped move them away from the bottom three.

A 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend saw them hit the 50-point mark.

Schumacher has earned stay of execution

Schumacher was under a lot of pressure just a month or so ago, and it was unclear whether he would survive as manager.

But recent results have surely earned him some good will from the owners and supporters going into the summer.

One more win from their final two games will secure their Championship status for another year.

If survival is secured, then the club should look to back Schumacher in the market and provide him with the funds needed to make some changes to the squad that better suit his style of play.