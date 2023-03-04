The price tag Hull City should hold as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest embark on Jacob Greaves pursuit: Opinion

Hull City are progressing very well under Liam Rosenior and are playing attractive football since the appointment of the former Derby County man.

Remaining a very important part of the team, Jacob Greaves is continuing to impress and has caught the attention of teams in the higher division.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are monitoring the progress of the 22-year-old and could make a permanent bid for the defender’s services when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

It is no surprise to see higher-level interest in the young defender, with Greaves accumulating close to 150 appearances in the EFL thus far, proving to be an important source of maturity and consistency.

A defender who meets the physical demands of the second tier, he is also an excellent ball carrier who can progress the play with a good dribbling ability and a fantastic range of passing.

Somewhat of a rarity, given that he is an incredibly excited left-footed defensive option, that should only add eyes on his situation, whilst his price tag should also be a lot higher than the one that has been suggested.

As detailed in the report from the Daily Mail, Hull are set to hold a valuation that is around the £7 million mark, which is a figure that they could easily double.

Think you’re a hardcore Hull City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 In what year were Hull formed? 1904 1914 1924 1934

Starting with his contract situation, he signed a new four-year deal last summer, meaning that Hull should be in full control of his situation, whilst they also have the option of triggering a further 12-month extension on his current deal.

The fact that quality left-footed centre-backs are in short supply also means that the Tigers are able to hold a valuation that is much higher than the one being touted.

A fee that is around the £14-16 million mark is more suitable for a player of Greaves’ quality and potential.

Still just 22 years of age and undoubtedly someone who can ply their trade in the higher division, Hull need to increase their valuation to avoid being ripped off.

Given the level of competition that has already surfaced in him, a few months before the opening of the summer transfer window, this is another indication that they need to drive their asking price a lot higher than it currently is.

If the young defender was to be sold during the summer transfer window, you would think that the Tigers should be able to generate the funds to bolster competition levels in several areas of the pitch.