Southampton’s victory last weekend over Leeds United has reignited some forward momentum after the Saints ended a run of four successive league defeats.

With pressure weighing on Russell Martin’s shoulders after defeat at Middlesborough, a brace from Adam Armstrong and a strike from William Smallbone provided some well-needed respite as the South Coast outfit leaped up to 10th place, just three points off a place in the play-offs.

The Saints will be aiming to continue their resurgence in form to get themselves back into promotion contention after an underwhelming beginning.

Relegation down from the Premier League last campaign saw Southampton sign off 18 departures from the St Mary’s Stadium, with assets such as Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella drawing big-money fees.

With such massive holes left from those exits, Southampton have struggled to adapt to the challenge that the Championship brings so far, with the quality of the second tier arguably at its best with heavyweight clubs arriving from the top flight and League One this year.

While the Saints are not quite where they want to be in the table currently, they are a club in the division that are expected to be fighting towards the top end due to the resources and financial superiority at their disposal as a result of parachute payments.

With Southampton next in action at home the following weekend against Rotherham United, Football League World takes a look at the cost of an away ticket at the St Mary’s Stadium and compares it to the rest of the teams in the Championship this season.

What is the cost of an away ticket at Southampton?

If you are travelling to the St Mary’s Stadium at any point in the season, then an adult ticket will set you back between £25 and £30.

Over 65s are priced at £20 alongside 18-25 year-olds, while U18 and U14s come at a £15 charge.

How does this compare to the rest of the Championship teams?

Southampton rank as one of the cheapest prices for away tickets in the Championship.

Other clubs in the cheaper bracket are Blackburn Rovers (£25), Huddersfield Town (£25), Stoke City (£25), Rotherham United (£25), Plymouth Argyle (£26), Norwich City (£26), West Brom (£28), Millwall (£28), Leeds United (£28) and Sunderland (£29).

The cheapest away tickets in the division come at Cardiff City and Hull City, with the Bluebirds charging just £20 for an adult seat while the same charge applies if you to choose to sit in the North Stand of the MKM Stadium. Prices are slightly raised in the East Stand at £24.

Across the second tier, some clubs release significantly higher prices with East Midlands rivals Leicester City and Coventry City both charging £30.

The same price applies at Preston North End and Watford while Swansea City and Ipswich Town take slight jumps to £32.50 and £34 respectively.

Charging away prices in the mid-30s are Birmingham City and Bristol City with prices in at £35 to attend St Andrews and Ashton Gate.

Sheffield Wednesday record the highest total for a standard adult ticket, with visiting fans expected to pay £36 to watch their team play at Hillsborough.

The highest priced ticket across the EFL Championship comes in at West London and QPR, with a £37 charge issued to sit in the School End Upper Tier Gold at Loftus Road.

The School End Upper Tier Silver costs £31 while the School Lower tier is at the same price.

Slight decreases are made to the cost depending on whether you have a restricted view in the upper areas.