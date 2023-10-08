After a couple of seasons in League One, Sheffield Wednesday are back in the Championship for 2023/24.

Of course, one consequence of that is that a trip to Hillsborough is now once again on the cards for travelling supporters of rival clubs in the league.

With the ground boasting the second largest capacity in the division, it theoretically should be a tough place to go this season.

In fact, the club's capacity of 39,859 is approximately 26,000 more than the Championship's smallest ground, Rotherham's United's New York Stadium.

Putting capacity aside, with a trip to Hillsborough back on the cards for Championship fans this season, one thing they will need to take into account is the price of an away ticket at the ground.

With that in mind, we've decided to research that below, and compare how an away seat at Hillsborough compares to other Championship stadiums.

How much is an away ticket at Sheffield Wednesday?

In order to help us determine the cost of an away ticket for Sheffield Wednesday, we've looked at the club's next home opponents in order to help us with our research.

As it happens, Sheffield Wednesday's next home fixture at the time of writing is a Championship clash versus Huddersfield Town on Saturday 7th October.

For the match, Huddersfield Town were initially allocated 2,416 tickets, which the club confirm have now sold out.

As a result, an extra 600-800 have been made available. But at what price?

Well, Huddersfield Town supporters have had to pay the following prices to attend this weekend's matches.

Adults - £33

65 and over - £23

Under 21 - £23

Under 17 - £15

Under 11 - £10

Under 5 - £5

As you can see from that list, there is quite a range of prices for each of the respective concessions.

How do other away tickets in the Championship compare?

Whilst £33 for an adult is the away ticket price at Sheffield Wednesday, there are some grounds at which you are forced to pay more than that.

Take Queens Park Rangers, for example. An away ticket to attend Loftus Road will set you back £37 for gold tier tickets. That is the price the likes of Ipswich Town and Coventry City supporters have paid so far this season.

Staggeringly, Leeds United's away ticket prices are also astonishingly high, making a trip to Hillsborough look somewhat of a bargain.

Indeed, QPR themselves headed to Elland Road on Wednesday night, with their supporters forced to pay £45 for an adult, and £31 for over 65's, young adults, and disabled adults.

Leeds United do not always charge such hefty prices, though.

This was demonstrated recently, when Watford fans were charged just £20 for an adult ticket at Elland Road due to a reciprocal ticketing agreement between the two clubs that neither set of away fans would pay more than that figure at their respective grounds this season.

It is a great initiative and one you wish all clubs would partake in for the sake of people's wallets.

The cheapest Championship away tickets at the time of our research were Hull City and Cardiff City, with both charging £20 for an adult.