Highlights QPR's slow start to the season has led to predictions of another relegation battle and struggles to get results.

QPR away tickets range from £30-40.

QPR fans, themselves, have had better results away from home, with their two wins so far coming on the road against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

QPR have been hampered by a slow start to Championship season and are expected to be fighting near the bottom of the table again in 2023/24.

The Hoops found themselves embroiled in a fight to avoid the drop last year and narrowly survived with a 20th place finish in the table.

But a disappointing summer has seen many predict QPR to be right back in the mix at the bottom of the standings once again.

Their form in the early stages of the campaign has not proven the doubters wrong, with Ainsworth’s team struggling to get results.

How much is a QPR away ticket?

Supporters attending Loftus Road will find themselves in the upper tier of the School End, which typically houses around 2,000 to 3,000 away fans.

QPR swapped around their opening home game of the campaign, against Watford, to become an away day for Hoops supporters.

They were treated to a 4-0 hammering, with the team suffering a humiliating opening day to the new term.

In the end, Ipswich Town were the first to visit Loftus Road this season, with the Tractor Boys earning a 1-0 win courtesy of a 75th minute Conor Chaplin strike, much to the delight of the travelling fans.

Supporters of Kieran McKenna's side paid £37 in the gold tier to attend Loftus Road for the away victory, with silver tiers paying £31.

Over 62s and Under 23s paying £27 for gold and £22 for silver, U18s were charged £19 or £16.

This is the typical price for away fans travelling to QPR in the Championship for this season, with the likes of Swansea City, Coventry City and Sunderland also having made the visit to London already.

How much have QPR fans been paying away from home?

QPR travelling supporters have not had the best time of it as of late, but results away from Loftus Road are still better than at home.

Both of the team’s wins so far this season have come on the road, with victories against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City giving away fans something to cheer about.

It is just as well, because an away adult ticket can cost as much as £45, depending on the game.

The clash with Leeds has seen away supporters charged as much, with 16-18s needing to cough up £23.

Those aged 19-22 were charged £31 for the trip to Elland Road, which is one of the most expensive away days QPR supporters will face all season.

The win over Cardiff City saw away adult fans pay a much cheaper £21, which is still above the 20’s plenty campaign.

The trip to the Riverside cost travelling supporters £31, sitting in the middle of the range for QPR away tickets.

This price was £23 for Over 65s and £19 for Under 18s, keeping it in line with the usual discounts given to those age groups.

The recent trip to St. Andrew's to see the team draw 0-0 with Birmingham City cost away supporters £36.

QPR's 2-1 loss to Southampton saw away supporters charged £30 for the visit to St. Mary's.