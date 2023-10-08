For fans of a number of Championship clubs, Plymouth Argyle's promotion from League One at the end of last season, may give them the chance to tick a new ground off their list of stadiums they have visited, in the current campaign.

After a long spell further down the Football League, the Pilgrims secured their return to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season, after being crowned League One champions.

As a result, they are now playing in the second-tier of English football once again, with this their first time playing at this current level, since the 2009/10 season.

Consequently, there are likely to be fans of certain clubs, who have not yet had the chance to visit Plymouth's stadium, Home Park, who may now get the chance to do so over the next few months.

Of course, with Plymouth based right on the south coast of England, even fans of those based closest to the Pilgrims geographically, such as Bristol City, face a long trip to make it to Home Park.

But once those supporters get there, just how much will it cost them to gain entry to the ground, in order to watch their team play a match at Home Park, against Plymouth?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at the average price of an away ticket for a match at Plymouth ground, and compared it with prices for away fans at other current Championship grounds, which may well play a part in your decision over whether or not to make the long trip to Home Park this season.

How much is an away ticket at Plymouth's Home Park?

Of course, there are a number of variables that can influence the cost of an away ticket from one match to the next.

The identity of the visiting team, date and time of the match, and significance of it - be that a promotion battle, mid-table dead rubber, relegation six-pointer or even a cup game - all have the potential to play a part in the pricing of a particular game.

However, so far this season, away ticket prices at Plymouth range from £26-28 for adults, £21-23 for over 65s, £16-18 for Under 23s, £10-11 for Under 18s, and £7-8 for Under 12s.

How does Plymouth's away ticket pricing compare with the rest of the Championship?

With regards to an adult ticket, Plymouth appear to be relatively cheap, when compared with the rest of the division.

An article from World Soccer Talk at the start of this season, lists an estimated price of an away ticket for 22 of the Championship's 24 teams this season (excluding Plymouth and fellow promotion winners Sheffield Wednesday) in dollars, based on data from each clubs website.

If we convert the average price of an away ticket at Plymouth this season (£27) into dollars ($32.61), then there are 17 current Championship clubs, with a more expensive average away tickets then the Pilgrims.

Those clubs, in alphabetical are: Birmingham ($38.3), Bristol City ($38.3), Coventry ($44.7), Ipswich ($40.8), Leeds ($38.3), Leicester ($44.7), Middlesbrough ($40.8), Millwall ($44.7), Norwich ($40), Preston ($38.2), QPR ($44.7), Rotherham ($34.4), Southampton ($38.3), Swansea ($40.8), Sunderland ($40.8), Watford ($44.7) and West Brom ($35.7).

As a result, while the journey to Plymouth may be a long one this season, it is at least one that when it comes to a ticket at least, appears to be one of the more affordable in the Championship.