Middlesbrough need to make the Riverside Stadium a fortress once again as they get their season back on track.

Michael Carrick's side have begun to turn their fortunes around after a disastrous start to the season, failing to win any of their opening seven league victories with the hangover of play-off disappointment, and the departure of top scorer Chuba Akpom, proving too much for Boro early doors.

Wins against Southampton and Watford, meanwhile, suggest Middlesbrough have perhaps put their early-season woes behind them in hopes of replicating last season's poor start before mounting a top-six push.

A focus on young profiles when it came to summer recruitment will naturally need time and patience to adjust to the demands of Championship football with Boro utilising both the domestic and foreign markets, far and wide, to strengthen for the season ahead.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

All the new faces on Teesside will be looking to impress the Middlesbrough faithful with the club looking to utilise their almost 35,000 capacity stadium to their advantage.

What does an away ticket at Middlesbrough cost?

A trip to Middlesbrough will certainly not be the cheapest, one way or another, with the tickets costing adults £31 to watch their team on Teesside.

Over 65s, meanwhile, benefit from a slightly cheaper price at £23 while under 18s will cost £19, irrespective of the league fixture.

Allocations for away support will vary with a maximum of 2,118 tickets available for supporters looking to be in full voice on their travels.

Naturally, the cost for a trip to the Riverside doesn't stop there with most teams, particularly new clubs Southampton and Plymouth Argyle, having to embark on a costly long-haul adventure in search of three points, taking more than a six-hour drive from Home Park to the Riverside Stadium.

How do Middlesbrough away tickets compare to the rest of the league?

When compared to some of Middlesbrough's recent trips, tickets at the Riverside are not too far off the Championship average.

A first trip of the season saw Boro make the trip to the Midlands to face Coventry City with adult tickets costing £30 with under 18s as low as £20, before going to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom two weeks later for a more reasonable £28 for adults, meanwhile, under 17s coming in at £5.

Blackburn Rovers, however, have offered the cheapest deal so far with adults coming in at £25 ahead of their most expensive trip to Sheffield Wednesday, supporters required to pay £36 to watch their team in action at Hillsborough.

The longest trip of the season so far in Watford, however, was not much cheaper for adults costing £32 while the trip to Hertfordshire via the official 'Travel Club' would cost adult supporters £45 and children £40 in what turns out to be one expensive day of football.