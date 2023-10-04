Leicester City couldn’t have wished for a better start to life back in the Championship.

The Foxes had a hectic summer where there were considerable changes in terms of the playing squad and the coaching staff.

However, the club hasn’t let that affect them, and they have started this season in tremendous form.

The club sits at the top of the table after nine games, as they have won eight and lost just one, which came at home against Hull City.

There will be an expectation that Leicester will remain in that position for the rest of the season, as they are one of the heavyweights in this division.

As one of the big sides in the league, it isn’t a surprise to see travelling away fans sell out their away allocations at the King Power Stadium.

Fans want to try out a new ground and are keen to see their side come up against a team that was in the Premier League last season.

So that got us thinking at Football League World about how much an away ticket is at Leicester City and how it compares to the rest of the league.

How much do fans pay for an away ticket at Leicester City?

In the Premier League, there is an away cap of £30 for every Premier League team; however, that isn’t the case in the Championship, and it is unlikely teams are going to be charging over the odds.

It seems this season Leicester have set prices for their away tickets, as can be seen by how much Cardiff City and Preston North End fans have had to pay to support their teams.

An adult ticket costs £30, with seniors and under-22s paying £28. While under-18s, under-16s and under-12s pay £20, £14, £6 respectively, as can be found on Preston’s official website and Cardiff’s.

These prices have probably not changed much since last season, when the Foxes were playing in the top flight.

It is likely that you can consider these prices at the high end of the Championship for away tickets, as Leicester will be keen not to go too far away from what they were getting in the 2022/23 campaign.

How does an away ticket at Leicester City compare to rest of the Championship?

Another team that is doing well in the league this season is newly promoted side Ipswich Town and while they are performing similar to Leicester on the pitch, of it they also have similar prices.

The Tractor Boys charge £31 for an adult ticket in their away end, but their prices in the remaining categories are lower than the Foxes. They charge £24 for seniors, £18 for under-23s and £10 for under-19s.

Leeds United are also like Leicester, they have come down from the Premier League, and they announced new prices to their tickets ahead of the new season.

It was revealed that Leeds would charge away fans £45 for category B tickets or £47 for category A tickets. However, for their first game of the season, Leeds worked with Cardiff and charged the Bluebirds just £24 for an away ticket.

Sheffield Wednesday are like Ipswich, have just been promoted from League One, but they have decided to charge away fans more than what some of these other teams are doing.

The Owls dearest ticket is £33, with seniors next, charging £23 and then under-21s, under-17s, under-11s, and under-5s being charged £23, £15, £10, £5 respectively.

So, it seems Leicester tickets for away supporters is roughly in the middle, as some teams are charging more and some may be charging less.