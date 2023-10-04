Leeds United are back in the Sky Bet Championship this year after a couple of seasons away in the Premier League, and are looking to try and bounce back at the first time of asking.

The Whites were one of the real entertainers towards the end of their last stint in the Championship, with them playing some swash-buckling football under one of the game's great entertainers in Marcelo Bielsa.

Things have changed in the dugout since, of course, but Leeds remain one of the big pulls in the second tier and plenty of away fans will look forward to going to Elland Road and seeing their side tackle the Whites at some point this year.

Away ticket prices at Leeds

A tough place to go, of course, given the support the home team gets from the locals, but therefore also a great venue to potentially see your team win, but how much does it cost to go to Leeds and watch your team play in comparison to the rest of the league? We take a look here...

Leeds have offered reciprocal away ticket prices to the other 23 sides in the division, but not every club has taken them up on the offer.

Whilst Cardiff did accept, others have not, with the scheme essentially ensuring that fans of both clubs pay the same amount when they go on their away trips to one of two clubs involved in the agreement.

QPR's trip to Leeds

To get a better idea of the general breakdown of Leeds' ticket prices, we took at look at QPR's website as the Hoops are travelling to Elland Road later this week.

There are different categories depending on your age group, but for a full paying adult you can expect to pay £45 for an away ticket at Elland Road as this is considered a 'Category B' game.

The junior 16-18 price stands at £23, whilst under 16s pay £20 and under 11s pay £10.

For the over 65s, there's also a discount of £14 to make a ticket price of £31, whilst young adults aged between 19 and 22 years of age have a ticket price also of £31.

For everyone between 22 and 65, though, the price is the full £45.

It's certainly one of the more expensive away tickets in the Championship if you're paying the full price, whilst the figures could be even higher for a 'Category A' game - expect £47 instead of £45 for example.

It's something the Whites took a bit of a hammering about on social media at the start of the season, especially as away ticket prices in the top flight were capped at £30, as this report from Leeds Live shows.

Certainly, in these testing financial times for many, football ticket prices are once again in the spotlight and there will surely be some that baulk at the thought of paying a minimum of £45 to go and watch their team at Elland Road as a full paying adult.

Leeds are not the only side charging quite high prices, though, as Championship clubs continue to try and rake in the money.