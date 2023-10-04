Following the Taylor Report which urged all football stadiums in England and Scotland to become all-seater, Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium was one of the first new-builds to go up in the country.

Since 1994, it has been the home of the Terriers, as well as rugby league outfit Huddersfield Giants, and for visiting supporters it isn't at all a bad arena to attend.

It is not far away from Huddersfield's town centre with it being just a 20-minute walk from the railway station, whilst the away stand has good enough acoustics for supporters to make great noise to cheer their fans on, as well as a decent enough allocation.

How much does an away ticket cost at Huddersfield Town?

Based on what clubs who have already played the Terriers have been charged this season, Huddersfield appear to be charging adults a respectable £25 to attend the John Smith's Stadium, as stated on Norwich City's website.

A £5 discount is given to fans aged 60 and over, whilst youngsters between the ages of 12 and 19 are charged £15.

Any supporter aged 11 and under that wants to be in the away end at Huddersfield will have to pay £10, but overall the prices are quite reasonable compared to other clubs.

What do other clubs in the Championship charge for away tickets?

It is Leeds United - Huddersfield's West Yorkshire rivlas - who have caused the biggest stir with their prices, with their pricing being split into two - Category A and Category B fixtures.

Like Sheffield Wednesday were charged, Category A matches will set fans back to the tune of £47 for a Championship match if you are an adult, whilst Category B clashes are £2 cheaper at the figure of £45.

The Whites do try to come to an agreement with opposition clubs which reduces the prices should they be charged the same when their own fans go away, which they agreed with Cardiff City at a figure of £21.

However, if the offer is turned down then away supporters are going to left feeling somewhat out of pocket when travelling to Elland Road.

Another club that has expensive ticket prices for away supporters is Sheffield Wednesday.

Usually housed in the upper tier of the Leppings Lane End, visitors are expected to be charged around the £33 mark, with Sunderland and Preston North End both having to pay that amount - Southampton though were going to be charged £36 before a club sponsor intervened to reduce the amount.

The most expensive away ticket at Queens Park Rangers' Loftus Road ground meanwhile is a hefty £37, which Coventry City were charged recently, although restricted view tickets are £29 for adults, with prices varying depending on the view.

Swansea City meanwhile have been charging some away fans £32.50 for many supporters' long trip to South Wales, whilst Norwich are just a little bit less at £31.

At the other end of the spectrum, Hull City only charged Coventry £20 for their match earlier in the season and that looks to be the Tigers' standard pricing with Plymouth also only having to pay that sum for adults.