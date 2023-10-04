Highlights Following your football team home and away can be expensive, with travel, food, drink, and ticket costs adding up quickly.

Coventry City has the fourth most expensive season tickets in the Championship, but their away tickets are relatively affordable at £24 for adults.

The most expensive away ticket in the Championship is £37, charged by QPR, while the cheapest is £20, shared by Hull City and Cardiff City.

Following your football team home and away can be an expensive thing to do.

The cost of just making it to a different part of the country can be financially and mentally taxing, especially for those supporters who live in the corner pockets of England and Wales.

On top of all the travel, food and drink expenses, there is, of course, one expense that you can't avoid if you want to watch your team play: the ticket.

Prices vary from club to club, which often leads fans to ask 'How much?!' when they're visiting a ground they haven't been to before, and aren't expecting the sheer cost of watching the game alone.

Coventry City have the fourth most expensive season tickets in the Championship, but how much does it cost to watch a game at the Coventry Building Society Arena if you're a travelling fan who's there on a one-off?

How much is an away ticket at Coventry City?

Handily, the Sky Blues are playing at home on Wednesday night, so we have a very clear picture as to how much a ticket costs. They play Blackburn Rovers, and away tickets are still available here.

There are two sections for away fans: Block 8, and the Family Friendly section. Tickets for both of these areas are the same price. The most expensive ticket is an adult one, which is £24. The next most expensive are 18-21s, students and seniors (65+). One of those three tickets will set you back £19. Lastly, a junior (17 & under) ticket will cost £15.

How much is the most expensive away ticket in the Championship?

Surprisingly, the team who have the most expensive season tickets don't charge the most for an away ticket. That crown actually goes to the cheapest season ticket holders in the Championship: QPR. They've put the price at £37 for an adult gold upper tier ticket for the fans who want to go to Loftus Road.

Second on the list is Norwich City, who charge £36 for an adult away ticket. It's 50% more expensive than the most expensive away ticket for fans travelling to Coventry. They have the second highest season ticket price, so it makes sense for them to be in this position.

Third on the list of expensive away tickets is Sheffield Wednesday, who have the most expensive season ticket in the Championship. They are charging fans £33 to enter Hillsborough to watch their side play against the Owls. That's £12 more expensive than Coventry's most expensive away ticket.

What is the cheapest away ticket in the Championship?

Two clubs who currently sit in the play-off spots share this crown - Hull City and Cardiff City's most expensive away ticket is £20. That will get you an adult ticket in their away ends.

When it comes to the other categories - over 65s, under 18s etc - the two sides are evenly matched as well. Cardiff charge £10 for over 60s and 16-21-year-olds. If you are under 16, it only costs a fiver to watch your team play the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City stadium.

The Tigers have more categories. Over 65s need to pay £13.50 to get into the away end at the MKM Stadium. 16-22s, 11-15s, and 2-10s all have to pay £10, £7, and £3 respectively.