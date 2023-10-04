Highlights Cardiff City have performed well at home this season, winning four out of five fixtures.

The team has made significant improvements compared to last season, where they struggled in the second tier.

Compared to other teams in the Championship, Cardiff's away ticket prices are generally lower, providing some relief for loyal supporters.

Most teams that have visited South Wales and the Cardiff City Stadium this season have struggled so far, with Cardiff City starting the campaign extremely well compared to the last.

The Bluebirds have won four of their opening five fixtures on their own turf, with a loss in their first home fixture against QPR their only defeat in that period.

They have won league games against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City, Rotherham United, and perhaps the pick of the punch being a 2-0 victory over their rivals.

Losses to high-flying Ipswich Town and Leicester City have come on the road, but so far they have performed far better than last season, where they languished towards the bottom of the second tier for much of the campaign.

The Bluebirds have spent the last two Championship campaigns dangerously close to the relegation zone, having also burned through four permanent managers within that time as well. Erol Bulut is taking his first role in the EFL, having most recently been manager of Turkish side Gaziantep FK. He has also taken charge of Turkish giants Fenerbahce in his managerial career as well.

He has been well backed with signings this summer, with the star addition the former Arsenal player, Aaron Ramsey. He has returned to South Wales on a two-year contract. The 32-year-old last played for Cardiff in 2011 during a short loan stint, but left the Welsh capital permanently for the Gunners back in 2008.

We're focusing less on results and signings and more on money in this piece though, as we look at the price of an away ticket at Cardiff and how it compares to the away ticket prices of other teams in the division.

Please note that some ticket prices differ depending on the visiting team. These prices do not include all games, but a selection of fixtures Cardiff have played in so far.

Cardiff City ticket prices

Home General Adult tickets start from £24 with Seniors (60+) from £19, 16-21 years from £14 & Juniors U-16 from £11 and are separated into Gold, Silver, and Bronze Match Categories, with ticket pricing varying dependent on the perceived quality of opponent.

Watford: The club agreed reciprocal pricing with Cardiff, meaning adult ticket prices for that match were just £20, adult concessions £10, and tickets for those aged under 16 were priced at £5.

Coventry City: The same did not occur with Coventry, prices were as follows: Adults - £20, Seniors 60+ - £17, 16-21 years - £12, Junior Under 16 - £9.

Norwich City: The same also not occur with Norwich, prices were as follows: Adults - £25, Aged 65+ - £20, 16-21 years - £13, Junior Under 16 - £11.

How do Cardiff City away ticket prices compare to some others in the Championship?

On opening day, Cardiff travelled to a notoriously expensive Leeds United. However, the game this season was fairly affordable, with ticket prices as follows: Adult: £21, Senior (65+): £16, 19-22: £16, Disabled Adult: £16, 16-18: £11, Under 16: £9.

A more recent game with Leicester City - another newly relegated side - was slightly more expensive for Bluebird fans, with their prices as follows: Adult (22-64): £30, Senior (65+): £28, 18-21: £28, 16-17: £20, 12-15: £14, Under 12: £6.

Their loss to Ipswich Town was also fairly expensive for those that travelled, their prices are separated into Blocks V1/V2 and Block S (Ambulant Lower Tier).

The former is priced at: Adult: £32, Senior (65+): £25, Under 23: £19, Under 19: £10. The latter is priced at: Adult: £28, Senior (65+): £22, Under 23: £18, Under 19: £10. Wheelchair users are slightly cheaper again at: Adult: £24, Senior (65+): £21, Under 23: £18, Under 19: £10, Under 12: £6.

Sunderland are another big name in the second tier, their prices were as follows: Adult: £32, Over 65: £29, Under 22: £24, Under 16: £14.

Away match tickets are also subject to a booking fee per ticket, which is usually between £1-3.

In general, Cardiff's prices are lower than many other Championship teams in terms of what they are charging, and it has been an expensive season for many Cardiff supporters who travel up and down the country following their team.