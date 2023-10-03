Most teams that have come to St Andrew's haven't done overly well this season, with Birmingham City starting the campaign reasonably well.

Their away form is underwhelming - but they have been good in the Midlands - winning two, drawing two and losing one of their five competitive games there.

The away side that undoubtedly enjoyed the best evening at St Andrew's so far this season are Cardiff City, who claimed a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory to advance through to the next round.

The Bluebirds' supporters deserved that win considering how far they travelled to watch a cup game.

Other away fans haven't been so lucky, with Millwall and Queens Park Rangers coming away with draws and Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle supporters leaving empty-handed because of late winners.

The Plymouth game was particularly heartbreaking for the travelling supporters, with Jay Stansfield scoring deep into stoppage time to give Blues a 2-1 victory against Steven Schumacher's men.

We're focusing less on results and more on money in this piece though, as we discover the price of an away ticket to St Andrew's and how it compares to the away ticket prices of other teams in the division.

How much is a Birmingham City away ticket?

Away supporters are located in the Gil Merrick Stand - and are charged a certain amount based on what category the game is classed as.

A Category A game is the most expensive and a Category C game is the cheapest.

For a Category A match, adults are charged £35, seniors have to pay £27.50, those aged 16-22 will pay £25 and visiting supporters aged under 16 are charged just £10.

For Category B games, adults, seniors and people aged 16-22 pay £2.50 less, but the under 16 prices remain at £10.

And for Category C matches, adults pay £27.50, seniors fork out £22.50, 16-22 pay £20 and once again, the under 16 price is £10.

Those under the age of 16 are certainly getting a good deal - but it seems as though twenty isn't plenty for most other age groups, apart from category C games when those who are 22 and under pay £20m.

The ticket prices can be found here. Please note that some ticket prices differ depending on the visiting team.

How do Birmingham City away ticket prices compare to some others in the Championship?

On the opening day of the season, Blues' adult fans paid a hefty amount to travel to Swansea City.

The cost of an adult ticket was £32.50, but for people in other categories, the game was pretty affordable.

Over 65s, members of the Armed Forces, full-time students and those under the age of 21 all paid £20, with U18s paying £14.50 and U12s paying £11.

All tickets for those 22 and over were a minimum of £26 for the Bristol City (a) game - and that isn't a surprise considering how much some of the Robins' home support are charged for tickets.

The game may have been £15 or less for U19s, but the match was potentially unaffordable for many of those who are older.

And for their most recent away game, adult tickets to the Norwich City game at Carrow Road were £31, with those 65+ and 18-20 paying £21. Those younger than 18 paid less than £20, which is one positive.

It has still been an expensive season for many Birmingham supporters though - and Sheffield Wednesday are one side that have been slammed for their prices - with one of Southampton's sponsors stepping in for their opening game of the season to ensure fans were charged a maximum of £30.

Some previously faced paying £36 to visit Hillsborough for that clash.