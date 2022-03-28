The Preston North End youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Preston North End could be set for a complete refresh this summer, with 14 contracts set to potentially come to an end at the end of the campaign.

It could leave Ryan Lowe with plenty of work to do to his squad in the transfer window and could also free up some room for some of the younger talent at Deepdale to come through and get in and around the first-team picture.

North End have previously been good at bringing younger talent through the ranks and letting them play – most recently it’s been with Josh Earl but Ben Davies and Alan Browne have also done similar in the past – although there have been less youngsters prominent over the last few seasons.

With the season coming to an end and not much left to play for those – and with some gaps potentially opening up too – there could be an opportunity for one or two youngsters to get involved with the matchday squad next season. But who could be eyeing a North End breakthrough if the opportunity presents itself?

Joe Rodwell-Grant

The striker would certainly love to breakthrough and get more gametime this season, especially as a childhood supporter of North End. For him to score in front of the Town End would be a dream come true for him and for the supporters too.

He’s already managed to force his name into the reckoning this season at just 19-years-old and already bagged for the club in pre-season too. He made an appearance in the Carabao Cup to boot and having already been given the chance to have a run out, he’ll surely be in Ryan Lowe’s thoughts next season.

Granted, he isn’t really well proven yet and his loan spells have been in non-league but he will surely be considered for at least cup competitions if he is kept on next season. With Cameron Archer leaving to join up with his parent club again too and Sean Maguire and Ched Evans sometimes injured, it opens a spot for him to potentially be used in rotation.

It might take a while but Rodwell-Grant could be one of the next to watch out for at Deepdale over the next few seasons.

Lewis Leigh

This might be another slow burner but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lewis Leigh involved with the first-team too next season.

There are a lot of options in midfield which might work against him but the youngster has been signed up to a new deal at PNE until 2024 – showing just how highly regarded he is by the Lilywhites. He looked sharp in pre-season like Rodwell-Grant and was even a target for clubs in the Premier League due to his potential.

That surely will work in his favour and Ryan Lowe might decide to include him as an option off the bench going forward or even thrust him into the spotlight based on the other options he has in the centre of the field going forward.