Tom Clarke, Preston's captain on that day, retired in September 2023 after playing for Salford, Fleetwood, and Halifax.

Jermaine Beckford, who scored a hat-trick in the promotion play-off final, retired in 2019 and is now a television pundit.

Preston North End are enjoying their ninth successive season back in the Championship, having gained promotion as League One play-off winners in 2015.

Then managed by Simon Grayson, the Lilywhites enjoyed a thumping 4-0 victory over Swindon Town at Wembley to seal their return to the second tier.

But what happened to the players that started for Preston that day? Read on to find out...

Sam Johnstone - Crystal Palace

Johnstone was enjoying the first of two loan spells when he kept a clean sheet at Wembley, also spending time with Preston the following year.

The England goalkeeper is now plying his trade with Crystal Palace, and was part of the Three Lions' squad that reached the Euro 2020 final.

Tom Clarke - Retired

Preston's captain that day, Clarke made over 200 appearances for the club across all competitions.

He finished his playing career with spells at Salford, Fleetwood and Halifax, before announcing his retirement in September 2023.

Bailey Wright - Lion City Sailors

Another club stalwart, Wright also played over 200 times for Preston before joining Bristol City in 2017.

The Australia international is now playing his trade with Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors.

Paul Huntington - Carlisle United

Huntington, who scored Preston's second goal that day, racked up over 300 appearances for the club during a 10-year spell.

The 37-year-old is now into his second season with Carlisle United.

Calum Woods - Bala Town

Woods played 82 times for Preston between 2014 and 2019, before going on to represent Bradford and Tranmere.

He has since dropped the leagues and is now with Cymru Premier side Bala Town.

John Welsh - Retired

Liverpool academy graduate Welsh spent six years at Preston, making over 150 appearances.

The midfielder finished his playing career with Stafford Rangers, retiring in 2021 to focus on "other work commitments".

Neil Kilkenny - Free Agent

Kilkenny made just under 100 appearances for Preston, who he initially joined on loan before making the move permanent in January 2014.

He subsequently relocated to Australia, but is without a club after departing Western United at the end of last season.

Daniel Johnson - Stoke City

Johnson played over 330 times for Preston during eight-and-a-half seasons at Deepdale.

The Jamaica international recently ended his lengthy association with the Lilywhites when he signed for Stoke City in July 2023.

Paul Gallagher - Stoke City (first-team coach)

Gallagher, who was substituted in the first half at Wembley, was embarking on his third loan spell with Preston, who made the move permanent that summer.

Voted the club's player of the decade (2010–2019) by fans in January 2020, he retired the following year and took up a coaching role with the Lilywhites, before becoming Alex Neil's first-team coach at Stoke City in July 2023.

Jermaine Beckford - Retired

Preston's hat-trick hero at Wembley, Beckford enjoyed the most prolific of his three seasons with the club that year with 12 goals in 21 appearances.

The former striker retired in 2019 and is now often seen appearing as a television pundit.

Jermaine Beckford stats by club, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Leeds United 152 85 11 Preston North End 61 21 6 Bolton Wanderers 51 11 2 Leicester City 49 15 6 Everton 40 10 5 Huddersfield Town 22 9 - Scunthorpe United 18 8 3 Bury FC 17 8 3 Carlisle United 5 1 -

Joe Garner - Carlisle United

Garner made just over 150 appearances for Preston during a three-and-a-half-year spell with the club.

The striker is now embarking on his second season with Carlisle United.