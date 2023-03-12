The Preston North End players whose futures at Deepdale are uncertain

With 10 matches to go in the 2022-23 season, Preston North End‘s Championship status looks to be secure for another year once again.

The magical 50 point mark was reached with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City on Saturday, with goals from Tom Cannon and Ched Evans stretching PNE’s unbeaten run to six matches.

Whilst the play-off spots are currently only seven points away, the expectation is that it will be a ninth-straight season in the second tier for the Lilywhites, and this summer will be a crucial one for the club with some major transfer decisions to be made.

Just 14 senior players are contracted to the club beyond the end of the current campaign, with a few of those not regulars in the first-team as well.

Which individuals have uncertain futures at Deepdale though? Let’s take a look…

Patrick Bauer

Bauer is one of the players that is under contract at PNE until the summer of 2024, but he has barely had a look-in under Ryan Lowe this season.

Yes, the German perhaps didn’t come back from his 2020 achilles injury as good of a player and he did have a few shaky performances against quick strikers last season, but nobody expected him to have just three league appearances to his name at this point.

Liam Lindsay has been the preferred option in the middle of a back three and now Bambo Diaby seems to be first-choice thanks to recent performances, and that leaves Bauer somewhat cast adrift.

The 30-year-old will no doubt want to play football at this stage of his career, so it wouldn’t be a shock if Lowe opts to try and get some money back for him.

Freddie Woodman

Woodman has probably been one of North End’s best players this season since his summer arrival from Newcastle United, but good players in the Championship tend to get recognised elsewhere.

A report from The Sun over a week ago has suggested that Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers are plotting a £3.5 million bid for the 26-year-old in the coming months, with Leeds United and Leicester City also interested.

With 16 clean sheets to his name so far this season, Woodman has become one of the top goalkeepers in the second tier, but if North End do receive an offer of that magnitude from Rangers or another club, then you would have to think that it would be considered.

Daniel Johnson

PNE’s longest-serving player could be on the move this summer after eight-and-a-half years at the club.

Johnson has been a fantastic servant since arriving in January 2015 from Aston Villa, but his contract is set to expire and there so far has been no talks on an extension.

Ryan Lowe has said talks for players who he wants to keep and are on expiring deals will start next month when the budget is finalised, but despite his improved performances in recent weeks since his return to the side, the Jamaica international would probably have to take a wage cut.

He’s not been consistently starting this season under Lowe and at the age of 30, the club may feel that Johnson’s current wages are best spent elsewhere.