Highlights Several Preston North End players have contracts expiring in June 2024, allowing them to talk to clubs outside of their league system.

Ben Whiteman, a talented midfielder, may seek a new challenge and not renew his contract.

Ben Woodburn and Greg Cunningham are likely to leave the club in search of more playing time, while Andrew Hughes may have his contract extended by the club.

Preston North End have a number of players whose current deals as of now are expiring in June 2024.

And when a player has an expiring contract at the end of the season going into January, they are allowed to talk to clubs that are not in the same league system - meaning that PNE players can talk to clubs in Scotland, Wales, Ireland and any overseas nations.

Let's take a look at the EIGHT senior North End players who are set to be out of contract in the summer as it stands, thus allowing them to talk to clubs in Scotland and overseas if they want to do so.

Ben Whiteman

Whiteman signed a three-and-a-half year contract when arriving from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021, and he's set to reach the three-year anniversary soon of his arrival at Deepdale.

When on the top of his game, Whiteman is a very good Championship midfielder, and there has been interest in the past with Fulham reportedly lining up a shock swoop last January, which did not end up materialising.

It remains to be seen if Whiteman will put pen-to-paper on a new deal, but the 27-year-old may want a fresh challenge.

Alan Browne

When January 1 arrives, Browne will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his arrival at Deepdale from Cork City - and it's certainly been a memorable time for the Irishman.

Browne has played Championship football for the majority of his career, and despite not really hitting his high standards in 2022-23, the 28-year-old has been performing pretty well during the current campaign.

You'd expect Browne to sign fresh terms, but he could play the market from January onwards to see what is out there.

Ben Woodburn

Due to appearance-related factors, with many of his 38 league outings last season coming off the bench, a one-year extension to Woodburn's contract was triggered, but the ex-Liverpool man has barely been making an impact.

Woodburn is a bit-part player under Lowe and you'd have to imagine come the summer he will be trying to find a new club.

Greg Cunningham

Cunningham was given a short-term extension over the summer to prove his fitness, and in October an extra six months on the deal were triggered because of appearance-related clauses being met.

Ironically, a week later the defender suffered an injury and when everyone is fit, Cunningham is probably way down the pecking order - if not in January he will likely be looking for a new challenge in the summer.

David Cornell

Cornell is seemingly happy being a backup to Freddie Woodman at Deepdale, so it would be surprising if he were to be talking to other clubs in January - an extension going into next season is probably likely for the 32-year-old.

Ched Evans

Evans' experience was invaluable last season, but the serious neck injury he suffered back in March came at a bad time for the Welshman.

He has been less effective in-front of goal since his return, and there will be a big decision to make about the 34-year-old - who turns 35 on December 28 - going into 2024.

Andrew Hughes

PNE chief Peter Ridsdale has actually confirmed that Hughes has an optional one-year extension that the club can trigger, so North End can trigger that in January to stop the defender from talking to other clubs.

And that may end up happening as Hughes is still an important member of the first-team squad at the age of 31, but niggling injuries do get the better of the left-sided defender at times.

Patrick Bauer

Like Hughes, Bauer has an optional year's extension, but the German centre-back is far less likely to be at the club come next summer.

Bauer has never been a regular in defence under Lowe, and there's a chance that he could go out on loan in January or even depart permanently rather than agreeing a pre-contract - but the option will still be there.